Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Daniel P. Lunsford II, 41, three years of probation, a $500 fine, $1,000 in restitution and $80 in costs for grand theft, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.
Peter R. Smith, 37, three years of probation for receiving stolen property.
Betty E. Crowley, 48, four years of probation and $8,243.22 in restitution for theft from a person in a protected class, obstructing justice and passing bad checks.
Megan A. Brewer, 42, three years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jeffery S. Alsept, 24, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Rockey L. Broadsword, 48, five years of probation, a $500 fine and restitution for $9,909 for trespass in a habitation, tampering with evidence and theft.
Michele A. Mantova, 32, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Blake A. Vandyke, 22, 18 months in prison for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.
