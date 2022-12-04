Felony court sentencings

From public records
·1 min read
Gavel and scales
Gavel and scales

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

  • Daniel P. Lunsford II, 41, three years of probation, a $500 fine, $1,000 in restitution and $80 in costs for grand theft, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Peter R. Smith, 37, three years of probation for receiving stolen property.

  • Betty E. Crowley, 48, four years of probation and $8,243.22 in restitution for theft from a person in a protected class, obstructing justice and passing bad checks.

  • Megan A. Brewer, 42, three years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

  • Jeffery S. Alsept, 24, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Rockey L. Broadsword, 48, five years of probation, a $500 fine and restitution for $9,909 for trespass in a habitation, tampering with evidence and theft.

  • Michele A. Mantova, 32, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Blake A. Vandyke, 22, 18 months in prison for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Common Pleas Court sentencings

Recommended Stories