Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

• Tyler M. Mosier, 34, one year in prison for escape, harassment with a bodily substance, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor public indecency.

• Jeremiah Foreman, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine.

• Albert G. Hackett, 52, 150 days in jail for misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Leah M. Daugherty, 39, 2½ years of probation and a $250 fine for felonious assault.

• Christopher S. Nixon, 39, three years of probation for forgery.

• Skylar R. Jones, 23, three years of probation and $40 in restitution for breaking and entering.

• Richard T. Weber, 57, one year in prison for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Rhianna J. Roark, 44, 2½ years of probation and $80 in costs for possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

• Anthony J. Bell, 33, 2½ years of probation, a $750 fine and $35 in costs for possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Mohamed Y. Islow, 29, two years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tyrone L. Moses, 34, six months in prison for escape.

