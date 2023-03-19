Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Tristan A. Woods, 25, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Deonte D. McDaniel, 33, three years of probation for domestic violence.
Alexis S. Roldan, 46, three years of probation for two counts of obstructing official business.
Clifford Hairston, 70, 2½ years of probation, a $500 fine and forfeiture of .22-caliber Ruger.
Melissa A. Brock, 42, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.
Kaleb M. Chester, 28, three years of probation for trafficking in marijuana and possession of LSD.
Michael J. Young, 34, three years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jeremy Palmer, 40, three years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Donovan J. Wilburn, 28, four to six years in prison for felonious assault
