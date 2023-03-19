Felony court sentencings

Oxygen

A Texas truck driver who used a spycam to catch his wife cheating on him and later killed her and her boyfriend, was sentenced to life in prison this week. Jordy Husein Suljanovic, 46, was dealt a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the 2018 murders of his wife, Adriana Perez, 41, and her boyfriend, Omar Santamaria-Ruiz, 33, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced, KTRK-TV reported. He was convicted on capital murder charges on Tuesday following an eight-day trial.