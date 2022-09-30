Felony court sentencings

NextShark

A 19-year-old Asian woman was physically assaulted in what police are investigating as a racially motivated attack in downtown Vancouver. The woman, a student, was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie Streets at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday when a man hit her on the back of her head with a pole, according to Vancouver police. “Although there were other people walking in the block at the time of assault, they couldn’t have prevented the attack because it was so sudden,” Constable Jason Doucette reportedly said on Wednesday.