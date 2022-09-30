Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
● Lawrence Clark, 41, three years of probation and a $200 fine for domestic violence.
Jeffrey D. McIntyre, 61, 2½ years of probation for possession of cocaine.
Cheryl Armstrong, 51, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Jovaun A. Morgan, 30, 8½ to 10 years in prison and $440 in costs for possession of cocaine, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor falsification, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.
Chandler A. Ignasiak, 22, three years of probation for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
William E. Riggenbach, 50, three years of probation and $300 in restitution for forgery and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Levi M. Robinson, 35, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Robert E. Combs, 48, three years of probation and $1,956.40 in restitution for breaking and entering and theft.
Nathan C. Phillips, 46, three years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Kyle T. Rush, 21, three years of probation and $8,011.82 in restitution for attempted felonious assault.
Jennifer M. Schieber, 35, two years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Don C. Morales, 30, 2½ years of probation, a $250 fine, $430 in jury fees and $40 to the Mansfield Police Department's crime lab for aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor petty theft.
