The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

• Nick Brown, 57, three years of probation for breaking and entering.

• Amanda J. Riggenbach, 37, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brandie Vincent, 41, one year in prison and $80 in costs for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

• Gary C. Gerhart, 39, two years in prison, forfeiture of 9mm handgun and $804 and $40 in costs for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon with a forfeiture specification, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification.

• Julius A. Jose, 36, nine months in prison for domestic violence.

• Todd E. Salyers, 51, one year in prison and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Laura E. Needs, 35, three years of probation for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County felony court sentencings