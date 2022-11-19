Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

● Robert M. Hall, 57, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher L. Ball, 34, seven to eight years in prison, forfeiture of $7,104, a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun and $440 in costs for possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence; and four counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of having weapons while under disability, both with forfeiture specifications.

David D. Messer, 39, six months in prison, $800 in extradition fees and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven S. Earl, 35, nine months in prison for domestic violence.

Jeremy Stoutermire, 35, three years of probation and a $1,000 fine for aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Roberto B. Lee, 28, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs and escape.

Hunter McCafferty, 21, three years of probation and $2,950 in restitution for burglary.

Keshawn D. Cobb, 26, three years of probation and a $350 fine for having weapons under disability.

Jessica N. Adkins, 35, 2½ years of probation, a $250 fine and $40 in costs for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Gerald W. Galloway, 52, three years of probation, a $250 fine and $80 in costs for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brandon S. Grove, 20, 2½ years of probation and a $500 fine for two counts of attempted grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Lindsay L. Dodd, 38, three years of probation for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Sabra Edwards, 18, three years of probation for tampering with evidence.

Tom L. Styer, 54, three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance analog.

Imani J. Holmes, 23, three years of probation and $399 in restitution for aggravated assault.