Felony crime on the rise in Portage County after drop during height of COVID-19

The Portage County Sheriff's Office seized about 50 pounds of marijuana, shown here, and about $150,000 in cash during an October 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 76. Illegal drugs represent a significant share in the total number of felony cases in Portage County, but dropped appreciably during 2020's COVID shutdown, according to data from the Portage County Prosecutor's Office.

Felony crime is on the rise in Portage County after a significant drop during the height of COVID-19 in 2020.

Data from from Portage County Prosecutor’s Office shows felony drug cases, in particular, declined substantially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but then increased.

"I'm sure [the shutdown] did have an effect on the statistics," Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said.

Vigluicci said prosecutor office's statistics also show something that other officials have said: The Portage County courts are busy and need to expand in some way.

"Our courts are the busiest in the state as far as caseload and I think we are well beyond the need for a third common pleas judge," he said. "The caseload per judge and per prosecutor is becoming unmanageable."

OVIs drop during height of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and stay lower

The prosecutor's office recently issued a report containing data reflecting its activities in 2022. When those stats are compared to similar reports from the previous four years, some anomalies are apparent for 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Operating a vehicle under the influence cases are an example.

There were 1,236 OVI cases in 2018 and 1,176 in 2019. But in 2020, the number suddenly dropped to 908.

"That was definitely COVID. Enforcement was definitely diminushed at that time," said Vigluicci. "Traffic enforcement was down. Traffic was down, quite frankly. Road traffic was down and enforcement was down,"

Curiously, the numbers did not come back up after 2020. In 2021, they rose slightly to 924 cases, but then dropped to 891 in 2022.

New felony cases decline in 2020 but rise substantially in 2021-22

New felony cases filed is another example.

Felony cases went from 1,238 in 2018 and 1,293 in 2019 to 1,021 in 2020, before increasing dramatically again to 1,373 in 2021 and 1,633 in 2022. Felony reports that the prosecutor's office receives from the county's 16 law enforcement agencies showed similar results. They dropped from 1,734 in 2018 and 1,774 in 2019 to 1,411 in 2020. Then they bounced up to 1,925 in 2021 and 1,833 in 2022.

Felony drug cases, by far the largest category of felony cases in the prosecutor's office reports, dropped from 820-some cases in both 2018 and 2019 to 592 in 2020, then shot up to 973 in 2021 and 1,026 in 2022.

Vigluicci said that while he could not be sure, this may be due to the fact that a lot of these cases come from people caught with illicit drugs during traffic stops, which decreased during the shutdown.

Similarly, felony receiving stolen property charges, which often involve individuals found with vehicles or license plates that were reported stolen, dropped from 80-plus in 2018 and 2019 to 52 in 2020, then went up to 87 in 2021 and 72 in 2022.

Felony thefts dropped from 181 in 2018 and 174 in 2019 to 105 in 2020. They have been increasing since, to 126 in 2021 and 159 in 2022. Vigluicci, however, said he did not know whether this was related in some way to the shutdown or was just a fluke.

"Everything's not easily assigned to a sociological or a population factor. It is what it is," he said.

Portage County Common Pleas judges have largest criminal caseloads in the Ohio

Vigluicci said one thing is certain: The courts are busy.

"We're up to three prosecutors in each court, but the number of cases per prosecutor is way too high," he said. "We would need a third court and of course, when we did that, we would have to put new prosecutors in it to level out everybody's caseload and make it more manageable. And these are serious cases and they demand attention and when the numbers get too high, you can't give them the attention they deserve, both on the prosecutor side and the judicial side."

Judge Becky Doherty

Last year, the two common pleas judges appeared before county commissioners during separate meetings to talk about the work load. Judge Laurie Pittman said she would like to have additional staff while Judge Becky Doherty said that in addition to this, she wanted better pay for court staff.

When the subject of adding a third judge was raised, Doherty said there is enough work for a third judge, but she said it is unknown where another courtroom could be placed within the court's limited space in downtown Ravenna.

Judge Laurie Pittman

According to the most recent available data from the Ohio Supreme Court, Portage ranked first among the state's 88 counties for incoming criminal cases per common pleas judge in 2021, nearly 930 cases. Richland County, which also has two judges, comes in second with nearly 620 cases per judge. Summit County ranks fourth with a little under 540 cases for each of its 10 judges and rural Vinton County ranked last with one judge handling 29 cases.

Vigluicci acknowledged expanding the court would increase costs, but it is also in the interest of the public.

"I know it's a further burden on the county, but our mission here is to justice and to do it in a timely manner," said Vigluicci. "The citizens deserve to have their cases brought in a timely manner and with the attention they're due and with these numbers, it's just too overcrowded."

