Felony drug charges not filed against 'significant' Lehigh Acres supplier; six charges remain

Drug trafficking and equipment possession charges against Otis Lorenzo Salley, 51, of Lehigh Acres, were not filed and the case closed. Police had identified the Lehigh Acres man as a "significant" local supplier. Salley is facing six other unrelated felony drug charges.

The state isn't filing three felony drug charges against a Lehigh Acres man who police said was a "significant" local supplier, but six unrelated felony drug charges remain.

Otis Lorenzo Salley, 51, was facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDMA/methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The multiple felony drug charges were filed against Salley after an investigation by Fort Myers police.

The joint operation between the Drug Enforcement Administration and Fort Myers police identified Salley as a significant drug supplier for the Fort Myers area, reports indicate, and he was arrested in that investigation Dec. 10.

Drug probe: Drug investigation leads to arrest of man said to be 'significant supplier' in Fort Myers

Conspiracy plea: Fort Myers drug trafficking leader pleads guilty to conspiracy charges

Weapons uncovered: Lehigh Acres man gets prison, jail time after drugs, weapon found in car stopped for speeding

The charges were not filed due to insufficient evidence according to a no information notice filed by the State Attorneys Office.

However, six unrelated felony drug charges against Salley, three for the sale of cocaine and three for cocaine possession, remain, connected to outstanding 2021 warrants and he was arrested and booked Friday.

Salley was released from Lee County Jail on Saturday on $150,000 bond. He faces arraignment on Feb. 14 before Lee County Judge Bruce E. Kyle.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man free after felony drug charges not filed