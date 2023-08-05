Felony drug charges lodged in Fayette

Aug. 4—An overnight investigation by authorities resulted in felony drug charges against two Kanawha County men, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In a news release, Fridley reported that deputies were patrolling U.S. 60 in Smithers after 4 a.m. on Aug. 4 when they saw two men acting suspiciously near a vehicle in the parking lot of an automotive repair shop.

When deputies turned around, the men began walking away from the vehicle and down U.S. 60. Deputies stopped and questioned the men and determined that one of the men had been driving the vehicle in question and had parked it at the repair ship.

During their investigation, deputies located a black bag underneath the vehicle. According to the news release, a subsequent search of the bag yielded a large quantity of a substance consistent with heroin and a small quantity of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, along with a large quantity of pills consistent with Xanax.

The estimated street value of the substances seized was over $10,000, according to Fridley.

Roy Martin, 49, of Charleston, and Tracy Brown, 44, of Cabin Creek, were both charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

During their investigation, authorities also discovered Brown was facing an extradition warrant from Ohio.