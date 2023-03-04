Felony drug charges lodged in Fayette

Mar. 3—Two people are facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In a press release, the sheriff said that deputies were performing traffic enforcement in the Mount Hope area on W.Va. 16 in the evening hours of March 2 when they saw a vehicle with defective equipment. When deputies activated their emergency lights for a traffic stop, the driver of the suspect vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour while fleeing.

According to Fridley, at one point, the vehicle left the road and traveled through neighborhood yards. Deputies finally stopped the vehicle on Smoke Stack Road.

While the passenger was being detained, she told deputies she had cocaine in her possession. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded multiple small baggies of various powdery and crystalline substances, weighing scales, packaging material and about $610 in cash, according to the release.

The driver, Richard A. Patrick, 44, of Mount Hope, was charged with the felony offense of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference. The passenger, Christina Jack, 43, of Sandbranch, was charged with felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I and Schedule II narcotic.

Both were taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.