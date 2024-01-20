Felony gross child neglect charge lodged against Pax woman

Jan. 19—A Pax woman was charged with a felony after utility workers reported they found a toddler alone on the side of the road on Friday, Jan. 19. According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the child was wearing no shoes or jacket and was standing in the snow.

The workers told authorities they attempted to find the direction from which the child had walked, but his path had already been covered with snow.

Deputies eventually located the child's mother, according to the release. Child Protective Services arrived at the location and took custody of the child.

According to Fridley, Mackenzie B. Ewing, 31, was charged with the felony offense of gross child neglect creating a risk of substantial injury or death, the release noted. She now awaits court proceedings.

