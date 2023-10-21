‘Felony Lane Gang:’ Area police arrest 2 people believed to be part of nationwide crime ring

Two suspected members of a multi-state crime ring were arrested after a police chase in Warren County this week.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Springboro officers were alerted to a vehicle with a stolen license plate near Hazel Woods Park. When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver drove off and a chase ensued.

>> Secretary nearly puts local family-owned company out of business with alleged embezzlement

The chase continued until the suspect vehicle crashed. No one was hurt and the two occupants of the vehicle, one from Florida and one from Georgia, were taken into custody and booked in the Warren County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police said a stolen license plate was used to cover a Florida license plate “to help make the vehicle hard to identify by a witness.”

“We suspect these two subjects were part of a multi-state crime ring known as Felony Lane Gang,” Springboro police said.

>> ‘I know they will respect our baby;’ Golden Nugget owners sell restaurant to Dayton-based company

The group allegedly breaks into vehicles at parks, daycares, and fitness facilities while looking for purses and wallets left in vehicles. Prior to the chase, police believed they were getting ready to go through Hazel Woods and Clearcreek Park.

“This is another reminder to always lock your vehicles and not leave any valuables behind,” police said.