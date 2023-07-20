Felony murder charge filed against teen whose cousins were shot outside Kansas City home

An 18-year-old faces criminal charges, including felony murder, stemming from a Kansas City double shooting that left one of his cousins dead last month.

Mekhi Curry, of Kansas City, is accused of stealing a gun from his cousin, Marquis Kindred, 20. There was a struggle over the gun, according to court documents, that ended after an alleged gang associate of Curry’s got out of a sedan and fired shots.

Under Missouri law, prosecutors may charge a person with felony murder if they are accused of a serious crime that leads to a death. Curry is accused of creating a situation where Kindred was killed as a result of stealing his firearm, which is a Class D felony.

Kansas City police officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 p.m. on June 19 in the 1900 block of Mersington Court. Kindred was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead there. A second shooting victim survived.

Witnesses told detectives that Curry came over to the house that day and expressed interest in trading for Kindred’s gun. When Kindred refused, Curry allegedly grabbed it and ran.

A close friend and alleged gang associate of Curry’s, whose name is redacted from court documents, emerged from the front driver’s seat of a Chevy Malibu that Curry arrived in and opened fire, according to court documents.

The friend was identified by a witness as the shooter, according to court documents. A recording of the event was captured on a home surveillance camera.

Curry was arrested by Kansas City police Sunday unrelated to the homicide. During a police interview, Curry acknowledged the shooting victims were his cousins but said he knew nothing of the shooting.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Curry as of Wednesday.