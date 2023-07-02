Felony sentencings

From public records
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

  • Danielle C. Combs, 33, three years of probation and $4,365.65 in restitution for theft.

  • Marquis J. Martin, 29, five years of probation for tampering with evidence and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

  • Emir R. Hemphill, 19, three years of probation and forfeiture of a gun for counterfeiting and attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a forfeiture specification.

  • Randall S. Leicy, 30, three years of probation for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Phillip H. Williams, 40, three years of probation, forfeiture of $711 and $80 in costs for aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification.

  • Makayla D. Ward, 23, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

  • Joshua E. Lawrence, 36, four years of probation and $500 in restitution for forgery and misdemeanor petty theft.

  • Heidi L. Auflick, 43, three years of probation for possession of heroin.

  • Jordan T. Adams, 37, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Robert A. Snow Jr., 56, three years of probation for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

  • Nathaniel B. Nichols, 25, six months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Billy O. Southerland, 47, 2½ years in prison for sexual battery.

