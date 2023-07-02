Felony sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

Randall S. Leicy, 30, three years of probation for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Emir R. Hemphill, 19, three years of probation and forfeiture of a gun for counterfeiting and attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a forfeiture specification.

Marquis J. Martin, 29, five years of probation for tampering with evidence and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Danielle C. Combs, 33, three years of probation and $4,365.65 in restitution for theft.

Phillip H. Williams, 40, three years of probation, forfeiture of $711 and $80 in costs for aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification.

Makayla D. Ward, 23, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Joshua E. Lawrence, 36, four years of probation and $500 in restitution for forgery and misdemeanor petty theft.

Heidi L. Auflick, 43, three years of probation for possession of heroin.

Jordan T. Adams, 37, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert A. Snow Jr., 56, three years of probation for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Nathaniel B. Nichols, 25, six months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs.