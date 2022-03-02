Felony sentencings: Galion man designated Tier II sex offender after child porn conviction

A Galion man will spend 11 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

George R. Conner, 67, 422 N. Market St., Galion, was found guilty of 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented materials involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 14, according to public records from the clerk of courts' website.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison on each count, for a total of 132 months in prison. Conner has been designated a Tier II sexual offender, meaning he must register every 180 days for 25 years.

Other felony sentencings

Other recent felony sentencings, according to the clerk's website:

• Cassandra Sayre, 31, Galion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 12 months in prison, $1,250 fine.

• Manuel Quezada, 40, homeless, burglary, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to two years of probation.

• Robin Hall, 33, Lancaster, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison, $1,250 fine.

• Jennifer K. McBride, 41, Newcomerstown, possession of drugs, two counts, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to four years of probation, $1,250 fine, 30 days in jail.

• Lauren Renae Bennett, 39, Galion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine.

• Lachelle P. Nead, 28, Galion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine.

• Jeremy Sparks, 42, 866 S. Sandusky Ave., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison, $1,250 fine.

• Jordan Eric Partlow, 34, no address listed, possession of drugs, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 36 months in prison.

• Dennis Thoroughman, 38, 220 Schaber Ave., illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,449.86 restitution.

