Felony sentencings: Three men ordered to register as sex offenders

The following people have been convicted of felony charges and sentenced in Crawford County Common Pleas Court, according to public records from the clerk of courts' website:

● Megan DeLauder, 34, 828 S. Spring St., attempted offense, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 36 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Kendra Emch, 50, Galion, possession of drugs, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 18 months in prison. In another case, she was found guilty of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and sentenced to 36 months in prison. The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 54 months. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Nayyohn Johnson, 34, Crestline, possession of drugs, third-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, third-degree felony, two counts; tempering with evidence, third-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 168 months in prison. Must forfeit weapons, cash and any drug-related property.

● Brooke L. Wilcox, 44, Galion, possession of drugs, second-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony. Sentenced to two to three years in prison on the first count, to be served consecutively to a 36-month sentence on the second count. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Robert A. Fulker, 56, Galion, illegal conveyance of drugs onto a detention facility, third-degree felony; possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 36 months in prison. In a separate case, he was found guilty of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to nine months in prison. Sentences to be served consecutively.

● Daniel Michael Chatman, 34, 538 Russell Ave., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Demaris Munn, 41, 575 Kaler Ave., trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony; possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 59 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Adam Medley, 43, Marion, tampering with evidence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Kellie Medley, 43, Marion, tampering with evidence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Shaun A. Rice, 38, 617 Rensselaer St., violating a protection order, fifth-degree felony, four counts. Sentenced to 48 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Stephen Brazo III, 64, Mansfield, trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to 54 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Justin Carroll, 35, Mansfield, possession of drugs, second-degree felony. Sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

● Marc A. Fullenlove, 55, 208½ W. Mary St., vandalism, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must pay restitution.

● Warren Terry Perkins, 55, Reynoldsburg, theft, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison.

● Jade Wynn, 24, no address listed, possession of drugs, firth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● LaMonte Miller Jr., 28, no address listed, trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 66 months in prison.

● Eric Jason Love, 54, Crestline, sexual battery, third-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation; must serve 180 days in jail and register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

● Josh Blankenship, 44, 728 Gay St., trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 40 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Krista Halm, 45, Green Springs, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Crystal Layton, 38, Upper Sandusky, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to seven months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Timothy James Clark, 35, Lexington, burglary, fourth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 36 months in prison.

● Tyler James Coleman, 20, Mansfield, domestic violence, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation.

● Chancler Alexander Neeley, 26, 210 Wiley St., possession of drugs, second-degree felony. Sentenced to four years in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property and cash.

● Aubrey Marie Daughetee, 33, Sulphur Springs, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Jonathan Cochran, 57, Galion, domestic violence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to nine months in prison.

● Joshua Ali Taylor, 24, South Euclid, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 60 months in prison. Must register as a Tier 2 sexual offender.

● Jason Rupe, 38, 885 W. Perry St., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Bethany R. Kazee, 25, 657 Wilbur St., interference with custody, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation.

● David Bayless, 52, 142 Wayne Ave., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Thomas Lazzara, 36, Mansfield, disrupting public services, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation.

● April Lynn Dyer, 39, Peachtree City, Georgia, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 12 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Donald Fetters, 48, 925 Rogers St., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Wesley Lash, 46, Sulphur Springs, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Scott Wintersteller, 42, 1220 Lynne Ave., tampering with evidence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

● Kaleb Chester, 28, 1507 E. Mansfield St., theft, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison.

● Paul P. Rathers, 59, Galion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Patrick Thomas, 32, Galion, carrying concealed weapons, fifth-degree felony; obstructing official business, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit weapons and ammunition.

● Hannah S. Wells, 28, Galion, trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony, three counts. Sentenced to 72 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Trey Onie, 29, no address listed, trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony, three counts; possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 59 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Robert Thoman, 48, 433 Hopley Ave., domestic violence, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation.

● Daniel Lee Marion, 46, no address listed, trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 54 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property, weapon and ammunition

● Trenton E. Williams, 30, Galion, obstructing official business, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to nine months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● David Scott Brocklesby, 58, 715 Beverly Drive, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must pay restitution.

● Kenneth D. Lowe, 38, 827 Woodlawn Ave., duty to register, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 30 months in prison.

● Matthew David Taylor, 19, 630 W. Warren St., counterfeiting, fourth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must pay restitution.

● John Wanamaker, 54, 609 N. Sandusky Ave., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Jeffrey Cooper, 45, Marion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to eight months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Joshua Morris, 39, Upper Sandusky, possession of drugs, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 36 months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Kayleee E. Ramsey, 18, Shelby, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Joshua Sexton, 24, New Washington, assault, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation.

● Kalib Hord, 29, 1775 Temple Road, violating a protection order, fifth-degree felony, three counts. Sentenced for five years of probation. Must serve 180 days in jail.

● Randy Sutton, 43, Galion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Rosann Sturgill, 37, Galion, permitting drug abuse, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Steve Marquis, 34, 448 N. Poplar St., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to eight months in prison. Must forfeit all drug-related property.

● Scott Borders Jr., 64, Galion, felonious assault, second-degree felony. Sentenced to four to six years in prison.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Felony sentencings from Crawford County Common Pleas Court