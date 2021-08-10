Felony sex counts dismissed as part of plea deal in New Kensington assault case

Aug. 10—A Bridgeville man pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault on Monday after a Westmoreland County prosecutor agreed to dismiss four violent sexual offenses in connection with allegations made two years ago by a former girlfriend.

Terry James Clawson, 30, told a Westmoreland County judge it was in his best interest to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault in connection with an incident on May 28, 2019, in New Kensington. According to court records, Clawson's accuser told police she was sexually assaulted on a picnic table in a city park and again in the backseat of his vehicle after she agreed to meet with him earlier that day.

As part of the plea bargain, the prosecution dropped felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and two charges of aggravated indecent assault.

"It's a fair resolution of the case after a discussion with the victim and avoids having her testify at a trial," said Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears ordered Clawson to two years of probation and one year of house arrest. Clawson will also be required to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years, the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .