Felony traffic stop results in gunfire

Aug. 20—ASHTABULA — A traffic stop almost turned deadly Thursday afternoon on the city's westside.

An Ashtabula police officer initiated a drug-related, felony traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road, Chief Robert Stell said.

When the officer turned on his lights, the driver, Kwamaine C. Davis, 29, of Cleveland, initially accelerated and took off in the vehicle, Stell said.

Believing Davis was reaching for a gun, the officer fired shots at him, Stell said.

Several officers responded to the area believing Davis was armed.

"[Davis] then bailed out of the vehicle, ditching his vehicle on Nathan Avenue," Stell said.

Davis fled on foot until he was apprehended by police officers, who found him hiding inside a city resident's porch.

No one was injured and police transported Davis to the city jail, where he remains today on a $1 million, $5,000 cash surety or property bond, according to police.

Davis now faces felony charges of trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, failure to comply with order, obstructing official business, and tampering with evidence, said City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer who fired the gunshots.