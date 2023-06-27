Felony warrant sweeps to happen in Lansing in August, September

LANSING − A Michigan State Police task force will do felony warrant sweeps in Lansing in August and September, meaning anyone with an outstanding felony warrant could be arrested and taken to court, officials said.

Beginning this week, those with a felony warrant can turn themselves in at Lansing Police Department headquarters on West Michigan Avenue, across from the state Capitol Building, between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays, 54A District Court officials said Friday in a news release.

The MSP Fugitive Task Force is going to be conducting a fugitive sweep during the month of August and September for subjects with outstanding felony warrants. To avoid being arrested starting June 26th you can turn yourself in at the Lansing city Jail.https://t.co/zsKgFNcVkd — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 24, 2023

"Turning yourself in guarantees that you will be seen by the arraigning judge or magistrate on the same day," the release said. "If you are eligible, you will be released on your own recognizance (PR Bond)."

The court's felony warrant list can be found here.

