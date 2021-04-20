‘I felt bad for being the one to tell him’: George Floyd’s family learn verdict was in from CNN

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Philonise Floyd is overcome with emotion while speaking to the media in front of the Fountain of Praise church where is brother George Floyd was laying at rest on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Philonise Floyd is overcome with emotion while speaking to the media in front of the Fountain of Praise church where is brother George Floyd was laying at rest on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

George Floyd’s family learned that the jury had reached their verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial from CNN.

Mr Floyd’s brother, Philonise, found out that a verdict was in on Tuesday afternoon in a phone call from CNN reporter Sara Sidner, she told the news network.

“Verdict reached. I spoke with George Floyd’s brother Philonise. He hadn’t heard a verdict was reached in the Derek Chauvin trial. I felt bad for being the 1 to tell him,” she tweeted.

“You know what he said? ‘It’s gonna be alright. It’s a historic case for America but a deeply personal case for us.’”

Mr Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

If convicted, Mr Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

The charges will be considered separately by the jury so he could be convicted of none, some or all of them.

Mr Floyd’s killing on a Minneapolis street last May, which was captured on video by bystanders and went viral, sparked weeks of racial justice protests across the United States.

The jury was handed the case after closing arguments by the prosecution and Mr Chauvin’s defence attorney on Monday.

