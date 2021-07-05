'Felt like a bomb': 1 dead in Michigan explosion
One man is dead and more than a dozen homes are damaged after a condominium exploded in a suburban Detroit neighborhood (July 5)
One man is dead and more than a dozen homes are damaged after a condominium exploded in a suburban Detroit neighborhood (July 5)
The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
In defending the efforts to save family pets left behind in Surfside’s Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue workers went into condos on Sunday looking for animals before the building was demolished.
Rescuers resumed their search for victims at the collapsed Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives last night. Rescuers on Monday morning discovered three more victims, bringing the death toll to 27. (July 5)
Investigators are searching for the unknown suspect who’s responsible.
As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.
The death toll from the collapsed condo rose to 27 as the search resumed following the demolition of the remaining structure, fire officials said.
French Far Right leader Marine Le Pen, facing criticism following defeat in last month's regional elections for making her party too mainstream, said on Sunday she would not change course. On Sunday, Le Pen won re-election as head of the National Rally (NR) at the congress, where she was seeking to revive momentum for her 2022 presidential bid after her party failed to win a single region in last month's elections. The results raise questions about the success of Le Pen's strategy of softening the image of her anti-immigration, euro-sceptic party to try to win votes from the traditional right.
Rescuers found three more bodies in the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse on Monday, bringing the total death toll to at least 27, officials said at a briefing Monday. 118 people are still unaccounted for.The latest: Rescue teams discovered the bodies after resuming their search for victims following the controlled demolition of the remaining portion of Champlain Towers South on Sunday night.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Miami-D
Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday. (July 3)
Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble. (July 4)
Sunday, officials planned to bring down the still-standing part of Surfside’s Champlain Towers South before Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival, which looks as if it’ll happen late Monday or Tuesday. Getting things ready for that halted rescue workers efforts Saturday evening.
Preston Padden, who served under Murdoch as Fox's president of network distribution for seven years, slammed his old workplace in a Daily Beast op-ed.
Geraldo Rivera approved of Bill Cosby's release from prison after "grotesquely unfair" proceedings, adding that Harvey Weinstein may be next.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says "the momentum is very strong" following the demolition of part of a Florida condo building last night. He says search teams are able to search in a previously inaccessable area. (July 5)
Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani made history Sunday by becoming the first player to be selected to the All-Star team as both a position player and a pitcher. Ohtani was voted in as the American League's starting designated hitter by the fans in balloting announced Thursday. Three days later, when reserves and pitchers were announced, he was selected as one of the AL's pitchers for the July 13 All-Star Game in Denver.
The head of the Cannes Film Festival took a swipe at rival events on Monday, saying some had been too quick to allow movies made by streaming giants into their main competitions without applying strict rules, and had harmed cinema as a result. Platforms like Netflix have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic and picked up several top film awards, while studios and cinemas have struggled as coronavirus restrictions closed movie theatres and pushed more viewers online. Cannes, the world's biggest cinema showcase which kicks off on the French Riviera on Tuesday, has long been at odds with streaming companies, insisting on a theatrical release in France for any film selected to compete for its top film award.
Sony TVs, Beats headphones, Shark vacs, the Pioneer Woman cookware and video games galore — these sales are popping!
The number of coronavirus cases has begun to tick up as states battle outbreaks fueled by the new Delta variant.
The fireworks stored at Arturo Ceja III's home caused an explosion Wednesday that injured 17 people, authorities said.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday his government could easily recruit one million new fighters but wants to foster a period of "silence" in the country's war-hit Tigray region.