'It felt like my bones were breaking': Nurse with coronavirus thought she was going to die

LOUISVILLE – The day after Easter, Meghan Harpole was breathing 52 times a minute.

The assistant nurse manager sat on the edge of her bed, slipped on a pair of yoga pants and pulled a hoodie over her head. A hot shower hadn’t helped the cough that seized her body in such a violent tear that she threw up.

She’d had the coronavirus 20 days now.

Surely, the worst was over.

Her symptoms had started March 26. The next day she told her boss at a local emergency room that her arms were so heavy she felt exhausted.

Initially, she’d had a fever and not much else.

But days three to 11 were a blur of high fevers, vomiting, diarrhea and such savage coughing that she crawled on the floor one night and asked her 13-year-old son, Gentry, to beat on her back. She was choking on her own phlegm.

“My body hurt so bad it felt like my bones were breaking,” she said.

Meghan, 43, vomited for three straight days and was so dehydrated an emergency room nurse — a former co-worker — came to her Louisville home to hook up an IV.

She clipped a portable pulse/oxygen monitor to her finger. It dipped to 91 but never below.

Meghan Beckley, an assistant nurse manager, tested positive for COVID-19. More

Meghan sobbed on FaceTime with her brother’s wife, Jackie Beckley. The pair had been best friends since Meghan was 16.

Jackie thought Meghan seemed lifeless, her skin gray. Meghan had a defeated look in her eyes.

Nursing friends checked on Meghan at all hours. They encouraged the power yoga enthusiast to do headstands so the infection would drain to the top of her lungs so she could cough it out.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

By day 13 — or maybe it was 16, she’d been sick for so long she couldn’t be sure — Gentry showed signs of the virus, too. Low-grade fever. Sore throat. Body aches.

She called his pediatrician.

It was too risky to bring him in for a test. He might infect other children. He likely had the virus, too, so he’d need to quarantine.

Gentry’s symptoms didn’t worsen the way Meghan’s had. And her own symptoms seemed to ease.

She’d done everything she could to stay out of the hospital. She’s a single mom. And since Gentry had the virus, too, no one could take care of him if she lay in a hospital bed.

Meghan had signed legal papers with the state health department for court-ordered quarantine.

So, friends and family added grocery items to their Kroger Click Lists, dropped off meals on the front steps and later at the end of the sidewalk. Breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They called every day. Jackie and her daughter wrote uplifting messages in sidewalk chalk outside their front door.

Meghan improved so much that she stopped checking her oxygen levels at home. She even did some yoga.

But by Easter weekend, the cough returned, mercilessly. And by that Monday she coughed so hard she threw up again.

Gentry urged her to check her oxygen level. So, in her yoga pants and hoodie, she clipped the pulse/oxygen monitor to her finger.

She couldn’t believe what she saw.

“No,” she said to herself. “87% is hypoxic.” Not enough oxygen in the body.

Meghan Harpole with her son, Gentry, 13. More

“All of a sudden I started seeing the patients I take care of and the patients on the news. They go in and get intubated.

“Oh my God, this is it. I may not make it. I may be on a ventilator. I may not be able to see my son for weeks.”