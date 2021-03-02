'I felt immeasurably stuck': High school seniors face college acceptances, rejections alone

Torey Leverton entered into her senior year of high school knowing full well the college application process would be competitive. Yet the 17-year-old didn't realize how cumbersome it would feel until she was fully engrossed in writing essays and filling out applications.

"I was struggling to balance my current schooling and my future schooling," the Lanark, Illinois, student told USA TODAY.

Another year of remote learning was weighing on her, and the final high school memories she had looked forward to disappeared one-by-one as she lost her homecoming, prom and graduation.

"Before senior year even started, I was ready for it to be over," she recalled. "School became considerably less enjoyable when there were no longer sweet memories attached. To be honest, I stopped caring for a while. I felt immeasurably stuck."

Because of all this, college rejections were especially painful for Leverton. An acceptance was her "ticket out" to move on to the next phase in her life.

Leverton isn't alone. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures have created an unprecedented college admissions process for the Class of 2025. Now, like the class right before them, the teens are coping with celebrating or sulking over their acceptances and rejections without the usual fanfare and in-person support.

'A really lonely experience'

Before the pandemic, college hopefuls already had a lot on their plates. They had to maintain a strong GPA, write stellar essays and ace standardized exams. However, Wyatt Carter, a teen from Salisbury, North Carolina, had even greater challenges this year, which the pandemic exacerbated. His father died, and the next day, he had to take his ACT.

"Applying to college is generally a really lonely experience, but during a time like now when human interaction is at an all time low, it's even worse," Carter said.

Then, he had to cope with the rejections. Without being able to see his friends in person and feeling his fathers' absence, Carter turned to the internet to figure out how to process the disappointment. He found comfort in social platforms such as Reddit, which offered camaraderie and even some laughs during this "weird time."

"Places like /Rchanceme and /Rapplyingtocollege are full of people to talk about the college app experience with," he said.

Alice Helms, meanwhile, anticipated the ups and downs of the college application process, but she was was hoping to have friends by her side to ease her stress. Instead, she found herself submitting applications alone.

"I had a really difficult time getting in the groove of things," Helms said. "It was hard to just sit down and do things because of constantly being on the computer for classes."

Helms felt drained and unmotivated.

"You know at school, at least your buddies are around you. But it was difficult for me to start my applications, and I actually ended up waiting until the last week to get everything turned in."

'An unprecedented time'

John Kim, from Saratoga, California, on the other hand, has plenty of reasons to celebrate. He got into Emory University, Indiana University and University of Massachusetts Amherst.

But he plans to hold off on memorializing he milestone until he can do it with his family. He hopes to be able to celebrate with his extended family over the summer in South Korea.

Kim's acceptances come after a trying year. After he'd spent countless hours preparing for the SAT, he found himself struggling to find the motivation to buckle down and study again. He grew frustrated by the constant cancellations of standardized exams due to stay-at-home orders in 2020. Many colleges have made the SAT and ACT optional as a result.

"I registered to take the SAT in March, May, and June, but those tests ended up being cancelled due to the stay-at-home orders or schools closing," he said.

Kim was finally able to take the test in October, and his grind paid off.

"I was able to pull a 1560, partly because I knew this was the one and only test I could probably take."

As Helms waits to find out in April if she's gotten in to New York University, she is focusing on staying positive.

"The school you go to won't define who you are or who you'll be," the North Carolina teen said.

The students USA TODAY spoke to for this story readily shared their tips for dealing with the college waiting game in a pandemic.

How to cope with rejections from your 'dream school'

  • Online communities offer social support: Carter suggested turning to online platforms to find a community to connect with.

  • Prioritize self-care: Leverton suggested using non-academic hobbies such as baking and scrapbooking as healthy distractions.

  • Remember not to pin your self-worth on college acceptances: Helms emphasized there's more to you than where you go to college.

How to celebrate acceptances, even during a pandemic

  • Opt for smaller, intimate gatherings: Leena Hanson, of Houston, celebrated her acceptance to American University with an intimate dinner with her direct family and grandparents — socially distanced, of course.

  • Wait until it's safer to congregate: Kim suggested holding off on celebrating, like he is doing, until it feels safe.

  • Hop on Zoom for a virtual party: Helms is already planning her Zoom party with friends

