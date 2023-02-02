“We have felt your pain.” Ahmaud Arbery’s family offers support for Tyre Nichols’ family

The family of Ahmaud Arbery says they will be with Tyre Nichols’ family “every step of the way” in seeking justice for the loss of their son.

Nichols died Jan. 10 three days after five Memphis police officers recorded repeatedly beating, punching and kicking him during a traffic stop.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Tyre Nichols. The Arbery family knows all too well the hole of forever loss felt when a young life is taken because of race-based systemic actions driven by culturally created stereotypes,” the Arbery family wrote in a statement. “Ahmaud was presumed (to be) a guilty and dangerous Black man because he was jogging through a white neighborhood. Tyre Nichols was presumed (to be) a guilty and dangerous Black man because he was a Black man viewed by a police overhyped SCORPION unit as not worthy of living.”

On February 23, 2020, Arbery was shot and killed in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood when Gregory and Travis McMichael pulled their truck up to a jogging Arbery and confronted him about recent trespassing and burglary incidents. A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan trailed the men in his vehicle and recorded the shooting of Arbery.

The video of Arbery’s death sparked nationwide outrage and a series of marches and demands for justice and new hate crime legislation in Georgia, which was signed into law in 2021.

On November 24, 2021, a jury found the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder and other charges. On Feb. 22, 2022, nearly two years to the day after Arbery’s murder, a federal jury found all three men guilty of federal hate crimes.

In Nichols’ death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder. Two other officers have been relieved of duty. Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs and a driver were fired after an internal investigation determined they had violated multiple department policies and protocols.

The Arbery family said the arrests of the Memphis officers was the correct first step and they hope the officers are held accountable and the Nichols family gets justice for his death.

“And we will be there for you each step of the way. We are here for you. We. have. felt. your. pain.”

