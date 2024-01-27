Felton-area man charged with murder after wife's death, according to police

A 55-year-old man from the Felton area has been charged with murder after his wife was killed, according to police.

Leon Reynolds was arrested by Delaware State Police and charged with first-degree murder after his wife, Virginia Reynolds, died.

At around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, police went to a residence on Andrews Lake Road near Felton for a woman who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, Virginia Reynolds was found unresponsive with multiple injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died from the injuries.

After the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit investigated, detectives concluded Leon Reynolds was a suspect, according to police.

Leon Reynolds was then taken into custody and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

The incident is still being investigated by the homicide unit. Police are asking those with information on the case to contact Detective B. Timmons at 302-365-8434 or brian.timmons@delaware.gov.

Information can also be sent via private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

CRIME IN DELAWARE: Jury finds former Belvedere deputy fire chief guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Felton-area man charged with murder after wife dies