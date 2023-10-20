Felts Mills man arrested after alleged September shooting incident in Champion

Oct. 20—CHAMPION — Logan M. Moore, 30, Felts Mills, is charged with nine counts, including six felonies, after an alleged shooting incident in the town of Champion in September.

Moore was charged by state police Thursday with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they responded to the scene of a shots fired complaint at 36100 Jackson II Rd. in Champion on Sept. 21 shortly before 7 a.m.

Police say the homeowner and complainant was told by a neighbor that he saw a white male in a black Volkswagen shoot a gun at the house. No injuries were reported.

While doing interviews on Jackson II Road, troopers were dispatched to a separate shots fired complaint on a snowmobile trail off of Route 26 across from the Great Bend Fire Department, a news release from state police states.

According to the release, a shooting suspect was located by the complainant who pursued the suspect onto an ATV trail.

The complainant had restrained the suspect from leaving when troopers arrived on scene, state police say.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of a motor vehicle collision and being restrained.

State police were assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Village of West Carthage Police Department, and Carthage Area Rescue.

Moore was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending centralized arraignment.