WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA announced Thursday that it is providing disaster designations to nine Michigan counties, including Eaton and Ingham, that will allow it to provide financial and other aid in connection with storms Aug. 24-26, 2023, that caused widespread damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

In the Lansing area, storms caused widespread power outages, unleashed at least one tornado and led to several deaths.

The storm's costs in the Lansing area were estimated at 10s of millions of dollars.

FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, FEMA said in a press release. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: FEMA announces disaster declaration, funding for 2023 storms