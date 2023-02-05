FEMA approves millions in group flood insurance for those affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Households affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole are getting some help from the federal government after FEMA approved more than $18 million for flood insurance.

As part of federal disaster assistance after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, FEMA has approved 7,644 Florida households with group flood insurance policies for three years.

The insurance policies are funded through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance so that households will have coverage for future flood hazards.

On Thursday, FEMA approved $18.2 million in premiums for 7,594 policies as a result of Hurricane Ian and $120,000 for 50 policies as a result of Hurricane Nicole. Of those, 3,006 active policies have been issued so far for Hurricane Ian.

According to a news release, eligible homeowners and renters will receive a notification from FEMA stating they have been included on a Group Flood Insurance Plan and will receive a Certificate of Flood Insurance.

Applicants then must contact FEMA within six months of receiving the notification and confirm they have moved back or intend to move back to their pre-disaster residence.

When the GFIP expires, the applicant is responsible for purchasing and maintaining flood insurance on their own. Failure to maintain flood insurance may result in the denial of future FEMA flood disaster assistance.

For more information on hurricane disaster recovery information, visit floridadisaster.org/info.

