FEMA crews go door to door after August storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are going door to door in Michigan communities, offering help after storms and a tornado ripped through the state in August.

The Disaster Survivor Assistance crews were on the ground Saturday, starting in “hard-hit areas” in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties, according to a release from FEMA. Earlier this month, FEMA announced those nine counties would receive federal assistance after President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Michigan.

Michigan to get federal funding after August flooding, tornado

FEMA says the crews plan to visit homes, businesses and nonprofits. They will identify needs, help community members apply for assistance and refer them to other agencies for extra help. Crew members will wear a FEMA identification badge with a picture, and they’ll never ask for money.

The federal assistance stems from storms that came through Michigan on Aug. 24 of last year, causing damage and power outages. North of Grand Rapids, a tornado touched down, downing trees and damaging homes.

If you live in one of the nine counties, you can also apply for assistance online by by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 1.800.621.3362 or using the FEMA App.

In future weeks, FEMA says crews plan to move to other impacted communities.

