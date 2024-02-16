FEMA crews going door-to-door in Michigan to help residents hit by severe weather in 2023

Crews from FEMA began going door-to-door Friday to help Michigan residents affected by the Aug. 24-26 severe weather, including tornadoes, storms and flooding, navigate federal aid programs.

Where they'll be: First in hard-hit areas of Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties. Later, in the weeks ahead, they will move on to other communities.

Where they'll make stops: Homes, businesses, nonprofit organizations.

The purpose: To help residents register for assistance, identify and address immediate needs, and make referrals to other local, state or volunteer agencies.

How can you tell they're from FEMA: They will always wear a FEMA ID badge with a photo. They will ask for personal information, including Social Security numbers and bank information. They won't ask for or accept money.

How to protect yourself: Contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify that a FEMA visit is legitimate. The helpline is answered from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, seven days a week.

