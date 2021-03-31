FEMA pop-ups are moving to North Miami Beach, Miami Springs again. Second doses only

Michelle Marchante
·2 min read

The federally supported vaccination pop-ups in Sweetwater and Florida City are moving again to North Miami Beach and Miami Springs to administer second doses.

The FEMA pop-up sites will remain at Ronselli Park Youth Center, 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater, and Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW Fifth Ave., through Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, the sites will be at Allen Park Community Center at 1770 NE 162nd St. in North Miami Beach and at the Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Dr. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through April 7, and appointments are not needed. You can just show up and wait in line.

As for the FEMA “hub” at Miami Dade College North Campus, it will continue to offer first- and second-dose Pfizer shots until April 7. Then it will only offer second doses. The site opens every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and appointments are not needed.

Here’s what else you need to know:

What to know about second doses at FEMA satellite sites

Only second-dose Pfizer shots will be available at the two pop-ups.

You will need to show your CDC vaccination card and a state-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, to get your second shot.

You should not get your second dose prior to the date listed on your vaccination card, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who get their first shot at a FEMA site can switch among the three FEMA vaccine centers in Miami-Dade for their second dose.

Once the pop-ups finish their run in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs, the sites will move to Liberty City and Cutler Bay.

