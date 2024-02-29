FEMA reimburses Taylor County for Mesquite Heat Fire relief

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved reimbursement funds to Taylor County for Mesquite Heat Fire relief.

The devastation of the Mesquite Heat Fire back in May of 2022 impacted many in Taylor County. The fire consumed a total of 11,000 acres of land and 27 homes and took rescuers two weeks to knock it out completely, making it the largest wildfire in Taylor County history.

Agencies that had a hand in putting out the fire have seen long-standing effects, with some having to stretch their own funding because of it.

Chief Gary Young of the ECCA Volunteer Fire Department shared, “We had to really tighten our belt because we suffered so much loss, and we’re forced to spend money that we hadn’t planned on.”

Recently, Taylor County received approval for FEMA reimbursement funds totaling more than $366,000. Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley broke down what entities could benefit from these reimbursements.

“What we’re looking to do is give all the departments who responded to this fire some reimbursement from FEMA, and most likely what’s going to happen is just to try to make all of our partners whole, including these fire departments… We hope to have the funds to also get the volunteer fire departments up to 100% reimbursement as well. Reimburse Steamboat Mountain Company and also View Capps Water Company for their cost as well,” Crowley said.

Crowley added that they are also looking to use the funds to reimburse the City of Abilene completely. He went on to thank all who were involved in battling the blaze, including the fire departments, volunteers, citizens, police, sheriff’s office, and EMTs. The official vote has yet to be made over how much each entity will receive from these reimbursements; however, Crowley assures us that the decision will come in a couple of short weeks.

