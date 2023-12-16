FEMA reports progress on Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire payments

Dec. 15—The director of the claims office for the Federal Emergency Management Agency said she believes the agency has managed timelines for compensation claims "very well" for victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

FEMA has received claims with documentation for about $341 million in compensation for the fire, director Angela Gladwell said at a news conference Friday, and it has approved and paid almost $251 million, or 73%.

Still, claims for about $300 million more in the process of gathering documentation for submittal to the agency, she said.

Many victims of the largest fire in New Mexico's history prepare for a second holiday season without federal compensation for their losses, after Congress approved almost $4 billion in funding in 2022.

The federal agency has faced criticism for its response to the fire, with some saying the timeline of payouts for fire victims has been too slow.

Gladwell touted the agency's navigators, employees who are assisting victims in gathering documentation for their claims. The offices in the area have been building up their staff, aiming to meet the timeline for approving claims, she said, which is around 30 days after all documentation has been submitted.

The agency's three claims offices in Mora, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., will be open during regular hours throughout the holiday season, Gladwell said, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

"We know this has been a frustrating process," she said. "Getting the required documentation is a challenge, and we hear you."

This is a developing story and will be updated.