FEMA surveys severe tornado damage in Arkansas
The Federal Emergency Management Agency shared videos of property damage on Jan. 20 left behind by severe weather and tornadoes.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency shared videos of property damage on Jan. 20 left behind by severe weather and tornadoes.
Reuters/Arnd WiegmannTheatrical rock superstar Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the bestselling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. Reports say the singer and actor had recently fallen sick with COVID-19.In an emotional statement posted to Facebook early Friday, the performer’s family said he was with his wife when he died and had said his final goodbyes to his two daughters in the past 24 hours. The star sold 100 million albums in his five-decade career and starred in movie
Rest in peace, rockstar.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot in India in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate last weekend
The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum posted a series of images of herself only wearing a bikini, fuzzy boots and sunglasses during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday
Dakota Johnson made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' last night, wearing a red Magda Butrym mini dress so short that Johnson was a little worried. James Corden noticed and offered his jacket to Johnson on camera in a slightly awkward exchange.
Ellis was subpoenaed on Tuesday, along with the former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
Britney Spears makes purple look edgy.
"In New York, you're always out and about, so the city is kind of your living room," Ron Ervin told Insider of the tiny apartment in Harlem.
Team owner Jerry Jones says he has a lot to think about regarding the Cowboys coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy.
Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.
Is this rescue a dog or coyote? You be the judge.
Gary Payton II wasn't scared of Goga Bitadze.
"Newer people just walking in there don't really have much of a chance," says Tom Nichols.
The first 2022 NFL mock draft from Daniel Jeremiah projects Aidan Hutchinson and Malik Willis to the Lions in the 1st round
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennesee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
The decision blocking Trump's use of executive privilege in the Capitol riot investigation is also a "nail in the coffin" for the two former aides, said Neal Katyal.
The “Karen’s” just won’t go away.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they welcomed their first child via surrogate.