FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

  • FILE - Thursday, March 11, 2021, photo, Dr. Tomas Aragon, State Public Health Officer and California Department of Public Health Director takes part in a vaccination event at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., to highlight the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to end its mass vaccination pilot programs in Oakland and Cal State LA campus in Los Angeles next month. Officials said Friday, March 26, 2021, that the vaccine sites have provided nearly a half-million doses so far. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
  • FILE - In this April 25, 2019, photo students walk past the Harriet and Charles Luckman Fine Arts Complex at the Cal State University, Los Angeles campus. The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to end its mass vaccination pilot programs in Oakland and Cal State LA campus in Los Angeles next month. Officials said Friday, March 26, 2021, that the vaccine sites have provided nearly a half-million doses so far. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak California

FILE - Thursday, March 11, 2021, photo, Dr. Tomas Aragon, State Public Health Officer and California Department of Public Health Director takes part in a vaccination event at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., to highlight the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to end its mass vaccination pilot programs in Oakland and Cal State LA campus in Los Angeles next month. Officials said Friday, March 26, 2021, that the vaccine sites have provided nearly a half-million doses so far. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
KATHLEEN RONAYNE AND STEFANIE DAZIO
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot.

The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program that concludes on April 15. The sites will switch from the Pfizer to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, during the final two weeks of operation so that people do not have to sign up for a second dose elsewhere.

State and county officials said they would have liked the program to continue, though it provided a small fraction of California's overall shots. Each site was set up to vaccinate 6,000 people per day but they have been administering up to 7,500 shots per day, according to the state Office of Emergency Services. Since the sites are federally managed, those shots are separate from California's overall weekly allocation, which is now about 1.8 million shots per week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will allow everyone 16 and older to be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 15. Right now people 65 and over, younger people with certain health conditions and farmworkers, teachers and several other occupations are eligible. The state is soon expecting a much greater supply of doses.

The two sites combined have administered half a million doses, with about 67% going to underserved communities and people of color, according to OES.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the agency, said the state is working with Los Angeles and Alameda counties to see if they can continue to put the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and the California State University, Los Angeles, campus to use. The state asked for an extension of the program but it has not been granted.

“We’ve been clear that California is ready to continue the mission if further funding and vaccines would be allocated by the federal government,” he said.

Officials in the county and city of Los Angeles are in discussions about maintaining the site in some fashion, said Dr. Paul Simon, the chief science officer for Los Angeles County.

“While we are disappointed, we understand,” he said about the site's closure.

It’s not yet been determined if the campus would remain as a site or its vaccines would be distributed to smaller community sites.

“We recognize it’s a really important site,” Simon said, adding that officials do not want to scale back vaccine infrastructure just as more supply is on its way.

Representatives for the Alameda County Public Health Department, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson did not respond to requests for comment about the closure of the Oakland site.

Frank Mancel, a spokesman for FEMA, said while the sites may keep operating in some fashion, the special allocation of doses will not continue after April 15. The closure of California's sites does not mean sites will be opening elsewhere, he said.

Sami Gallegos, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Public Health, said California will continue to pursue its equity goals through other sites. The state has reserved 40% of all doses for people in the least advantaged neighborhoods, many of whom were vaccinated at the two federal sites. The state has more than 2,000 vaccination sites, she said.

“California’s commitment to equity is much more than just two vaccination sites," she said.

___

Associated Press writer Adam Beam contributed from Sacramento.

Recommended Stories

  • Calif. to expand COVID-19 vaccine avail in April

    California is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state expects to get 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April. (March 25)

  • Los Angeles Vaccination Super Site Closing Just Weeks After It Opened And One Day After Newsom Expands Eligibility

    A little more than a month after opening with much fanfare from California Governor Gavin Newsom, the large-scale vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles will cease operations on April 11, federal and state officials managing the location announced today. The location was opened in February as an eight-week pilot project, marking a cooperative effort […]

  • Vaccine shortages and spreading pandemic exacerbate tensions in Europe

    EU leaders gave lukewarm support to a plan to better control the exports of COVID-19 shots to the rest of the world, as new restrictions are looming to avoid a third wave of the pandemic.

  • South Florida ‘Angel Mom’ tries to reunite hundreds of migrant families as border numbers swell

    Each of Nora Sandigo’s six phones has a different ringtone, so she can keep track of which one is buzzing.

  • 5 Things You Should Know About AAPI Heritage Month

    Now that the #StopAsianHate movement is gaining steam, recognizing the accomplishments and culture of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is more important than ever. Here are some fun facts about AAPI Heritage Month, as well as how to celebrate.

  • Attorney for Georgia lawmaker calls charges 'overreach'

    An attorney for a Georgia lawmaker who was charged with two felonies after knocking on the door to the governor’s private office said authorities overreached in the case, which unfolded while the governor spoke on live television about a sweeping overhaul of state elections. State police arrested state Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, on Thursday after she said she wanted to see Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sign the law that places new restrictions on voting by mail and gives lawmakers more power to oversee elections. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly.

  • Hailey Bieber’s YouTube Channel Is a Scattered But Clever Way to Step Out of Justin’s Shadow

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyHailey Rhode Bieber would like to formally introduce herself... with a YouTube channel. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old unveiled her new project with an Instagram announcement, explaining she’d been toying with the idea for a while, especially since appearing in her husband Justin Bieber’s YouTube documentary Seasons.The model explained she was excited for people to get to know her personality and to connect more with her fans. But for someone who has been in the public eye for years, has a massive social media following, and Vogue and Elle covers, it’s odd she doesn't already have a distinct stamp on her identity. Instead, most of the perceptions people have of Hailey come not from her, but from those around her.For starters, Hailey is primarily known in the context of being Bieber’s wife. (His fans had a field day when they discovered Hailey was a Belieber herself as a tween, complete with cringe-worthy tweets about the singer and an awkward introduction in 2009.) She's constantly pitted against Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, with superfans of the actress taunting Hailey about Bieber’s former relationship. Beyond her husband, her father is actor Stephen Baldwin, her uncle Alec Baldwin. Plus, she has a bevy of celeb friends, such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the Hadid sisters, Jaden Smith, and Justine Skye to name a few.One summarization of Hailey came from a brief anecdote in a GQ profile of Bieber, her then-not quite boyfriend. Journalist Caity Weaver and Bieber are heading up to his Beverly Hills hotel suite when Bieber asks his bodyguard if Hailey was there yet. He previously explained he doesn’t like to text and hadn’t checked his phone for the duration of the conversation.Hailey did happen to be in his room despite not knowing when he’d turn up, and according to Weaver she simply sat there waiting, doing nothing. “No TV, no book, no phone, no computer, no music, no oil paints, nothing,” Weaver writes. “She is pretty and polite and 19 and asks me, ‘What’s up?’”This blank persona is exactly what Hailey wants to eradicate and she’s pulling out all the stops to take control of her image. To pull this off, Hailey hired OBB Media to produce the videos. The production company has previously worked on Demi Lovato’s new YouTube documentary, Netflix feature films, as well as several Bieber music videos.The result is top-notch with glowy lighting, expertly edited videos and at least two cameras to capture multiple angles. Hailey also calls on her best friend Kendall Jenner to help draw in fans, as well as celeb-favorite hairstylist Jen Atkin and stylist Maeve Reilly.It’s by no means a unique project. In fact, it’s a bit of a hodgepodge of topics as Hailey sees what sticks. In her introductory video, Hailey explains she’ll have travel vlogs, skincare routines, hair and makeup tutorials, and play games with friends.“I’m going to be having really amazing guests, fun people that are part of my life,” she says. “We are going to be debunking some very interesting and strange rumors that I’ve heard about myself. We are also going to be having some conversations about some things that I feel really passionate about that are very important to me, like politics, mental health, faith.”Hailey is banking on her “flagship show” Who’s in My Bathroom, where she invites friends to sit next to her shower for “wild conversations,” to help turn her channel into a hit. Up first was Kendall Jenner. The women cook up a box of Annie’s Mac and Cheese on a hot plate in the middle of her bathroom. While Hailey jokingly clarifies they aren’t being sponsored by the brand, a few minutes later Kendall breaks out three bottles of her new tequila 818 to pour shots as they play “Never Have I Ever.”The 12-minute video where the women laugh at inside jokes, reminisce about drunken nights and Kendall ponders whether to put butter into boiling water comes off less like a professionally produced show and is more reminiscent of high schoolers hosting a make-believe talk show using iMovie on their parents’ MacBook. Still, more than 8.5 million people watched them get tipsy, talk about going through a partner’s phone, and laugh over saving themselves for marriage—Hailey’s most viewed video by far.She redeems herself with her skincare video. Hailey wakes up at 6:45 a.m. with a coffee in hand to walk fans through her morning routine, applying face and eye masks, cleanser, oil, moisturizer, and sunscreen to her face.“Sometimes I think people get a little bit hesitant to mess around with the mask, because they're worried maybe their significant partner will come in and say, ‘What are you doing to your face, you look insane,’” she says, but quickly adds that Bieber likes to do masks with her.Hailey has flawless skin and definitely knows what she is talking about, but it’s still slightly a missed opportunity. Many in her fanbase are likely unable to afford the $1,000 worth of products that she uses daily, and Hailey offers no alternatives or cheaper dupes.Her most recent video is with her stylist Maeve Reilly. The women invent a random game out of creating an outfit solely from tinfoil. Whoever has the worst design has to post a photo of themselves in the getup on Instagram with the caption “the future of fashion,” leaving the post up for a full minute.It’s silly and a tad juvenile but Hailey is still experimenting in hopes of carving out a space for herself apart from Bieber and her famed friends. Perhaps she’ll find her stride in later videos where she interviews a psychiatrist/mental health expert, as she’s been open about dealing with anxiety and insomnia. Or maybe her personality will shine through as she shares more glimpses into her life. Either way, it should be celebrated when a young woman makes a confident and purposeful choice to take control of her narrative.“I’m excited for people to get to know Hailey for Hailey,” she says in her introductory video. “I hope that’s what you receive from these videos.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon starts vaccinating employees in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas

    Amazon says it will expand the program once more vaccines become available in other states.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Black Turtleneck in Her Latest Video Call

    She and Prince William spoke about the importance of mental health.

  • UConn's Evina Westbrook interviews her coach, Geno Auriemma

    UConn's Junior Evina Westbrook goes one-on-one with coach Geno Auriemma, asking questions from how he is feeling after having Covid-19 to what he expects from this year's team in the NCCA tournament.

  • It's not Tuskegee. Current medical racism fuels Black Americans' vaccine hesitancy

    It's not just the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study, Black Americans' skepticism about COVID vaccines is fueled by health inequities they face now.

  • Israeli far-rightists spurn Islamist party, clouding Netanyahu coalition prospects

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects of forming a new coalition government after an indecisive election were further complicated on Thursday by a far-right refusal of any prospective parliamentary partnership with an Islamist party. Partial tallies from Tuesday's ballot showed Netanyahu's conservative Likud and ideologically kindred factions short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset - raising the possibility he would seek some sort of accommodation with the United Arab List. While political commentators saw inclusion of the UAL - which was forecast to win four seats - in a Netanyahu-led government as unlikely, some predicted the party might instead pledge not to support any opposition no-confidence motions.

  • Prince Albert Criticizes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Prince Albert of Monaco said "it doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that"

  • This Inflatable Hot Tub Is Exactly What We All Need Right Now–And It's An Amazon Best-Seller

    2,665 five-star reviews and counting.

  • Women Report Worse Side Effects After a COVID Vaccine

    On the morning that Shelly Kendeffy received her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, she felt fine. By afternoon, she noticed a sore arm and body aches, and by evening, it felt like the flu. “My teeth were chattering, but I was sweating — like soaked, but frozen,” said Kendeffy, 44, a medical technician in State College, Pennsylvania. The next day, she went to work and surveyed her colleagues — eight men and seven women — about their vaccine experiences. Six of the women had body aches, chills and fatigue. The one woman who didn’t have flu symptoms was up much of the night vomiting. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The eight men gave drastically different reports. One had mild arm pain, a headache and body aches. Two described mild fatigue and a bit of achiness. One got a headache. And four had no symptoms at all. “I work with some very tough women,” Kendeffy said. But “clearly, us women suffered a severity of the side effects.” She felt better after 24 hours, and is thrilled she got the vaccine. “I wouldn’t change a thing, because it sure beats the alternative,” she said. “But I also didn’t know what to expect.” The differences Kendeffy observed among her co-workers are playing out across the country. In a study published last month, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed safety data from the first 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Americans. Among the side effects reported to the agency, 79.1% came from women, even though only 61.2% of the vaccines had been administered to women. Nearly all of the rare anaphylactic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines have occurred among women, too. CDC researchers reported that all 19 of the individuals who had experienced such a reaction to the Moderna vaccine have been female, and that women made up 44 of the 47 who have had anaphylactic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. “I am not at all surprised,” said Sabra Klein, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “This sex difference is completely consistent with past reports of other vaccines.” In a 2013 study, scientists with the CDC and other institutions found that four times as many women as men between ages 20 and 59 reported allergic reactions after receiving the 2009 pandemic flu vaccine, even though more men than women got those shots. Another study found that between 1990 and 2016, women accounted for 80% of all adult anaphylactic reactions to vaccines. In general, women “have more reactions to a variety of vaccines,” said Julianne Gee, a medical officer in the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office. That includes influenza vaccines given to adults, as well as some given in infancy, such as the hepatitis B and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines. The news isn’t all bad for women, though. Side effects are usually mild and short-lived. And these physical reactions are a sign that a vaccine is working — that “you are mounting a very robust immune response, and you will likely be protected as a result,” Klein said. But why do these sex differences happen? Part of the answer could be behavioral. It’s possible that women are more likely than men to report side effects even when their symptoms are the same, said Rosemary Morgan, an international health researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. There’s no vaccine-specific research to support this claim, but men are less likely than women to see doctors when they are sick, so they may also be less likely to report side effects, she said. Still, there’s no question that biology plays an important role. “The female immune response is distinct, in many ways, from the male immune response,” said Eleanor Fish, an immunologist at the University of Toronto. Research has shown that, compared with their male counterparts, women and girls produce more — sometimes twice as many — infection-fighting antibodies in response to the vaccines for influenza, MMR, yellow fever, rabies, and hepatitis A and B. They often mount stronger responses from immune fighters called T cells, too, Gee noted. These differences are often most robust among younger adults, which “suggests a biological effect, possibly associated with reproductive hormones,” she said. Sex hormones including estrogen, progesterone and testosterone can bind to the surface of immune cells and influence how they work. Exposure to estrogen causes immune cells to produce more antibodies in response to the flu vaccine, for example. And testosterone, Klein said, “is kind of beautifully immunosuppressive.” The flu vaccine tends to be less protective in men with lots of testosterone compared with men with less of the sex hormone. Among other things, testosterone suppresses the body’s production of immune chemicals known as cytokines. Genetic differences between men and women may also influence immunity. Many immune-related genes are on the X chromosome, of which women have two copies and men have only one. Historically, immunologists believed that only one X chromosome in women was turned on, and that the other was inactivated. But research now shows that 15% of genes escape this inactivation and are more highly expressed in women. These robust immune responses help to explain why 80% of autoimmune diseases afflict women. “Women have greater immunity, whether it’s to ourselves, whether it’s to a vaccine antigen, whether it’s to a virus,” Klein said. The size of a vaccine dose may also be important. Studies have shown that women absorb and metabolize drugs differently than men do, often needing lower doses for the same effect. But until the 1990s, drug and vaccine clinical trials largely excluded women. “The drug dosages that are recommended are historically based on clinical trials that involve male participants,” Morgan said. Clinical trials today do include women. But in the trials for the new COVID vaccines, side effects were not sufficiently separated and analyzed by sex, Klein said. And they did not test whether lower doses might be just as effective for women but cause fewer side effects. Until they do, Klein said, health care providers should talk to women about vaccine side effects so they are not scared by them. “I think that there is value to preparing women that they may experience more adverse reactions,” she said. “That is normal, and likely reflective of their immune system working.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The World This Week: China Boycotts Western Brands

    China’s recent boycotting of Western brands that have denounced Xinjiang over forced labor reports was spotlighted on Friday’s The World This Week—and the Chinese Communist Party’s increasingly hostile reaction to any criticism from other superpowers took center stage in the discussion. Le Figaro's Laure Mandeville said the boycotts exemplified “rising assertiveness from the Chinese” who have become “less and less accepting of criticism or raising flags on what they do.”Nico Hines of The Daily Beast described the latest actions by China as “a real challenge to globalization” and speculated about whether growing tensions between world powers could lead to “a bipolar world trade system.”“We’re reaching a point now where China is going to be so forthright and so controlling over companies that exist in their space,” said Hines. “There's no way China is going to start backing down. They’re going to become increasingly powerful and increasingly strong.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Double Stuf Stoneo,’ other illegally packaged edibles found during stop, WA cops say

    “This kind of packaging makes it harder for us and parents to keep kids safe.”

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.