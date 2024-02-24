FEMA visits GR neighborhoods after August storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal Emergency Management Agency agents went to neighborhoods in Grand Rapids on Saturday to talk to residents about how the federal government can help them recover after tornadoes and severe weather that ripped through the state in August.

The agency has given out more than $4.6 million in assistance to people in nine counties. That money goes towards things like repairs, lost belongings and short-term rental assistance.

FEMA crews, alongside the U.S. Small Business Administration, were handing out registration forms and letting residents know that if they had property damage or medical bills from the storm they could receive assistance from the government.

So far, nearly 3,000 home inspections are complete, and more than half of those households have been approved for funding.

FEMA says that getting out and knocking on doors lets residents know they have other options.

“We really help people just to listen to them, to hear their stories. And also, if there’s a way we can help them and encourage them to register, we will do that. So just this, you know, this compassion piece is very important for us. And sometimes people feel left behind when things like this happen, you know, but they’re not. FEMA really does want to help people here,” Patrick Bolan, the media relations specialist for FEMA, said.

If you missed them on Saturday, don’t worry. They are sticking around in Grand Rapids at a recovery center. That location will be available shortly.

You also can register for assistance online or by calling 800.621.3362. You have until April 8 to apply.

