FEMA works to improve financial services after disasters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hoping to improve service after disasters in local communities.

The federal agency says starting March 22, it will offer more access to the $750 provided to individuals immediately following extreme weather events.

It can be used for food, shelter or the cost of evacuations.

Read: Florida’s unemployment rate slowly creeping back up, data shows

FEMA officials said they are also working to increase the speed of services and funds, cutting down on the red tape for people recovering from a disaster.

More information on FEMA disaster relief can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



