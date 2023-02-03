Female accusers tell their stories about Warrick County judge who resigned

BOONVILLE, Ind. — The female attorney whose formal complaint about Warrick County Superior Court Judge Zach Winsett's behavior ended with his resignation has told her story exclusively to the Courier & Press.

She's not the only one.

Another woman, a former employee in the Warrick County Judicial Center, told the newspaper she spoke to judicial misconduct and state police investigators about her interactions with Winsett.

A third woman who did not talk to investigators told the Courier & Press that while she had a pending lawsuit in Winsett’s court, he asked her via Facebook for competitive bodybuilding photos of herself and promised to "get rid of them so it's safe for everyone." The woman provided screenshots of their conversations.

Previous coverage:Warrick judge was under investigation before he resigned, but few people knew. Why?

Days after asking for the photos, court records show, Winsett recused himself from hearing the woman’s lawsuit.

The female attorney − the one whose formal complaint was resolved with Winsett's resignation − alleged the judge committed an actual criminal offense. No charges were ultimately filed.

She says she told the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications (JQC) — a seven-member body that investigates accusations of judicial ethical misconduct — in July 2021 that Winsett touched her sexually and forced her to touch him. She also told the Indiana State Police, but a special prosecutor did not recommend filing charges. Winsett denied using force.

In May of this year, Winsett announced his resignation, citing "new opportunities" and "family and other obligations that require my added attention." Three months later, the JQC sent the female attorney a letter saying her formal complaint had been "resolved with the resignation of Judge Winsett."

The public had not been informed of that until the Courier & Press reported it on Sept. 12.

Most complaints against judges in Indiana are kept confidential under the terms of the Indiana Supreme Court's Admission and Discipline Rule 25. Among the 518 complaints alleging judicial misconduct that JQC reports it received in 2020-21, just one was made public with the filing of formal disciplinary charges.

Story continues

Winsett remains an attorney “active in good standing,” according to the state courts’ Indiana Roll of Attorneys.

The former judge declined to comment when told about the three women last month. He did not respond to messages for this story. The Courier & Press has granted the women anonymity.

These are their stories.

Woman No. 1: Contact was inappropriate from Day One

Woman No. 1 said she was in her first year of law school and Winsett was a magistrate judge on the day in December 2014 when she tagged along with a friend whose employee had a case in his court. Her companion knew Winsett, so she introduced them.

The woman and Winsett chatted about her law school studies, she said. She was also a litigant in his court, in a child support case that wasn't being heard that day, and she made sure he knew it.

"He wanted to know if I was going to be in town the following Monday and, if so, would I like to come sit in on some of his court cases?" the woman said. "I was excited about being able to learn procedure, but I was concerned about the fact that I had an open case in his court."

Winsett assured her in her friend's presence that there would be no ethical issue as long as they didn't discuss the case, she said.

Local news:Traffic upgrade to accompany new East Side shopping plaza in Evansville

That wasn't unusual. Warrick County's legal community is collegial. Lawyers and judges help and encourage law students all the time, the woman said.

The woman said Winsett told her he couldn't get into the office computer that held his schedule. If she would give him her phone number, he would have a court staffer call her.

"Instead, about 45 minutes later, he started texting me," she said.

Winsett texted her throughout the day, said the woman, now a practicing attorney in Warrick County. She didn't keep those initial messages. She thinks she lost the cell phone she was using. Subsequent efforts to retrieve the data were unsuccessful, she said.

One of Winsett's texts mentioned that his wife and children would be out of town that night, the woman said. He had just met her a few hours earlier.

'He tried to invite himself over'

Over the next two or three years, the woman said, Winsett texted and called her sporadically. Some of his messages were suggestive, she said, but not all of them. Sometimes he asked about her schooling. Sometimes she would ask a legal question and he would answer.

She couldn't just ignore him, she said, because she hoped to practice law in Warrick County, her home county, once she graduated from law school in 2017. That would mean practicing in his courtroom.

When she was home from law school in Indianapolis, she would sometimes sit in on sessions in Winsett's courtroom. She didn't know any other judges in Warrick County. But she took care to come late and leave early − to avoid being alone with him, she said.

The woman recalled an instance in the spring of 2016 when she was in class. Winsett, who had been appointed to a Superior Court judgeship by then, was on his way to Indianapolis for a judicial conference.

"I was sitting in evidence class, ironically, when he texted me," she said.

By early evening Winsett was asking her to come to his hotel room for drinks, the woman said − but she said she had been drinking herself and didn't feel able to drive. She said it was just an excuse.

The work of keeping Winsett at bay without alienating him had become exhausting by this time, the woman said. She considered abandoning her dream of practicing law in Warrick County.

"(A family member) moved up (to Indianapolis) during the last year of law school. We discussed staying up there," she said.

Then her mother died, leaving her elderly father in Warrick County alone and in need of help. The decision had been made for her, the woman said. She moved into her father's house with him after graduating from law school in 2017.

Shortly afterward, she said, Winsett invited her to apply for a probation officer job under his supervision. She wasn't interested, but she also hadn't yet gotten notice that she had passed the bar exam. That wouldn't come until spring 2018. She might need the job if she didn't pass.

Election news:Records show Henderson judge candidate fired after comments about child's sexual orientation

Winsett hadn't sent any suggestive messages in a while, the woman told herself. Maybe he was just trying to be nice. And, after all, he was a Superior Court judge in her county. Putting in an application seemed like the thing to do.

After he got the application, he called her, she said.

"He goes, 'So, by the way, I see your address here is blah, blah, blah. Is that where you live?' And then he tried to invite himself over.

"He had pulled my address off the application."

The incident

The woman would begin practicing law in Warrick County courtrooms in August 2018. One day in the weeks before, she went to the courthouse to sit in Winsett's courtroom for night court. She said she doesn't remember why she did that.

She does remember purposefully showing up at the Warrick County Judicial Center after court was supposed to begin late that afternoon. She thought he would be on the bench and she wouldn't have to be alone with him, she said.

But when she opened a pair of double doors just outside Winsett's office to head to the courtroom, he was standing in his office doorway a few feet away in his judicial robe. She said he beckoned her inside and led her into a small jury room.

Winsett's employees had all left, the woman said. It was just the two of them there.

In seconds, she said, he was all over her.

The woman said she doesn't want to recount in detail what happened in those next few moments. There was forced and unwanted touching, she said, but she wasn't raped.

She recalls Winsett saying, "I've waited so long for this." That shocked her, she said, because in the three-plus years she had known him, she had never given him any reason to believe this encounter would happen. The woman recalls saying something about hearing a noise, but it wasn't true.

Then there was a real noise. She said she seized on the opportunity to escape, fleeing the courthouse in shock.

Time passed, the woman said, during which she and Winsett had no communication at all.

She wasn't going to report his conduct then, she said, because she needed to stay in Warrick County for her father's sake. And she needed to practice law to make a living.

Their next communication was initiated by her, the woman said. She texted Winsett to let him know she would begin practicing in Warrick County soon. She had to, she said.

"I needed to break the ice," she said.

Winsett praised the attorney with whom she would be working and said she would learn a lot, the woman said. She hoped that meant she and Winsett could act like the incident in his office had never happened and work together in his courtroom − because there was no way around it.

For much of 2019, the woman said, things went fine. Neither she nor Winsett mentioned "it." They had no communication at all outside the courtroom. But inside the courtroom, things got weird.

"Sometimes he acted somewhat normal. Sometimes he was embarrassingly nice. Sometimes he was hateful to me," she said.

Then − out of nowhere, she said − Winsett sent her a one-word Facebook message late one Saturday night in November 2019. It was 12:24 a.m., she said, so technically it was a Sunday morning.

"Hello," it said.

She didn't respond.

'I was terrified'

The investigation that resulted in Winsett's resignation this year wasn't the first one the JQC had launched involving the judge, the woman said.

The commission investigated him in 2020, she said. She answered questions about her text exchanges with Winsett but did not disclose the alleged touching incident. She would have done it if anyone had asked her whether he touched her, she said, but they didn't.

Why not report it anyway?

"I was terrified at that point − I mean, terrified," she said. "I was a year maybe, or less, into my own (law) office. I paid my own bills. I was terrified.

"And, I had buried this. I was doing my job and pretending it never happened."

The JQC closed that initial investigation without taking any action, according to an Oct. 21, 2020, email from Commission Counsel Adrienne Meiring that the woman provided the Courier & Press. Reading it, the woman said she could only speculate about whether the commission had spoken to other women.

"The Commission conducted a thorough investigation, interviewing all employees in (Winsett's) court," Meiring's email stated. "No one came forward or gave information supporting an allegation that he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct."

Decision: No criminal charges

When that investigation ended, the female attorney said, she shrugged her shoulders and carried on. She did her best to practice in front of Winsett and other Warrick County judges.

But as time passed, she said, she couldn't shake the nagging sense that what had happened that day in Winsett's office had to come out. She began to think about other women in and out of the judicial system who entered his orbit.

It was now nearly three years since the incident.

A few phone calls to local authorities and consultations with her lawyers later, the woman ended up telling her story to an investigator for the Indiana State Police in July 2021. She was alleging that Winsett had committed a criminal act.

At the investigator's direction, the woman said, she filed a formal complaint with the JQC − the one that would be resolved the following year with Winsett's resignation.

The Indiana State Police declined a Courier & Press request for copies of evidence collected in its investigation, stating that those records are investigatory and excepted from public disclosure under Indiana's Access to Public Records Act. The Hoosier State Press Association confirmed that the records "may be kept confidential at the discretion of the state police," noting that the agency also could release them.

In January of this year, Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry requested that a special prosecutor examine the state police investigatory findings. Perry told the Courier & Press he did so to "look at any things that were related to him (Winsett) so that it would be not an appearance of impropriety on my part."

Special prosecutor Christopher Gaal's final report, filed in April, did not identify Winsett or his accuser by name. It did offer the first and only known accounting of Winsett's version of events that day in his office in 2018.

Winsett told the state police investigator he had a "flirtatious" relationship with his accuser, according to the special prosecutor's report. The judge's attorney was present for the interview.

"(Winsett) essentially corroborated (the female attorney's) version of the encounter," the report stated. "He described the event as 'fooling around, kissing, and making out.'"

Winsett denied using force and said he didn't try to stop the woman from leaving the room, according to the special prosecutor's report.

The report stated "that the touching that occurred was of a physical and sexual nature and may possibly be interpreted as 'rude' or 'insolent' in the plain and ordinary meaning of those words for purposes of the Battery statute."

But the available evidence wasn't strong enough to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Winsett acted with criminal intent to commit battery, the report said. And "in order to prove Official Misconduct the State must first prove the crime of Battery to show that (Winsett) committed a crime while acting in the performance of his public duties," it said.

There would be no criminal charges.

The special prosecutor's report was filed with the Warrick County Circuit Court electronically on April 21, according to court records. Thirty-five days later, Winsett sent a resignation letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The female attorney still believes she was criminally assaulted that day in Winsett's office. She is convinced Winsett would have been charged with a crime if he hadn't been a judge.

"The system failed me," she said.

Woman No. 2 says she didn't let it go 'the direction he wanted'

Woman No. 2 told the Courier & Press she was reluctant to discuss in any detail her interactions with Winsett while he was a judge and she was working at the Warrick County Judicial Center. She acknowledged she spoke to a state police and JQC investigators.

"I did have interaction through messages with the judge, but minimal because I didn't allow it to go into the direction he wanted," she said.

Woman No. 3 had a case in Winsett's court

Woman No. 3 knew who Winsett was for years before their paths crossed, she said. They'd gone to neighboring high schools. They’re about the same age.

But when Winsett started messaging her on Facebook after 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving 2019, she had a case pending in his court as a plaintiff in a lawsuit. She provided what she said were screenshots of her exchanges with Winsett, which spanned about two weeks until he recused himself from her case.

The woman, who was then a competitive bodybuilder, said she had run in the same 5K Turkey Day race as Winsett earlier on Thanksgiving and he chatted with her there afterward. Winsett had been assigned to preside over her and her then-husband's divorce the previous year, according to court records. When the couple decided to reconcile and stop the divorce later that year, she said, Winsett and his staff helped them complete the necessary paperwork.

But by the time Winsett spoke to the woman at the Turkey Day race, she had filed a petition for dissolution of her marriage in Warrick County a month earlier, according to court records. She wondered, but didn’t ask, whether he knew about it.

"He was saying, 'Good job in the race, haven't seen you in a while.' (He) mentioned my (children) and asked how they were tolerating the situation, just kind of pulling and tugging for details," she said. "He knew the instability of where we were at from the (aborted divorce proceeding) year before."

In the Facebook screenshots Woman No. 3 provided, Winsett lauded her for her discipline in preparation for a looming bodybuilding competition. The two exchanged several messages about her training before Winsett suggested they might run together sometime.

The conversation picked up again just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 12, a Thursday, when he inquired about a surgery he'd heard she had undergone. She answered on Friday morning. Just before 8:30 p.m. that night, he messaged her again to ask whether she would have to bow out of the bodybuilding competition.

"Are those eyes your natural color or do you wear colored contacts?" he asked, according to the woman's Facebook screenshots. "Asking for a friend ..."

The woman said she wears contacts, but they aren't colored − to which the screenshots show he replied, "Very pretty eyes, I am sure you get that all the time."

After some discussion of how important her preparation would be, Winsett wrote, "Guess I'd have to see it to fully understand!"

The woman replied with a bodybuilding competition photo of a female friend who was wearing a bikini.

"I guess you don't have any pics of you? Practice?" Winsett wrote, according to the screenshots.

The woman remembers thinking of the fact that Winsett is married.

"I don't want to cause any problems here," she replied. She didn't volunteer pictures of herself or send any, according to the screenshots she provided.

Election news:Accusations of lying, exaggerations mark contentious race for Vanderburgh prosecutor

"No problems caused," Winsett replied, according to the woman's screenshots. "To be safe I will get rid of them so it's safe for everyone!”

The last message sent that night came from Winsett, who wrote just before 11 p.m., "Man now I am really looking forward! It's ok if you'd rather not. Completely understand."

"I just don't want to cause any issues," the woman wrote the next morning.

Three days later, court records show, Winsett recused himself from presiding over the lawsuit the woman had filed. There hadn't been much action in the case in the nearly six months since it was filed, according to court records.

Winsett would reach out again nine months later, according to the woman's screenshots, again lauding her for the dedication and results she had achieved as a competitive bodybuilder. He was still a Superior Court judge.

"You certainly look awesome doing it," Winsett said of the woman's bodybuilding, according to the screenshots.

Woman No. 3 said she is plagued by guilt that she didn't tell Winsett to stop messaging her. But she was afraid to cross a judge. She never spoke to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, she said, although she did make herself available to the Indiana State Police. They never connected.

She didn't come forward until Winsett’s name came up last summer during a conversation about her lawsuit with her attorney in the suit. The lawyer's firm also was advising Woman No. 1 in her discussions with the JQC and the state police. Woman No. 3 told the attorney about the Facebook messages with Winsett.

Woman No. 3 had kept quiet to that point, she said, for fear of making enemies of a judge and any friends he may have in law enforcement or the judiciary.

It’s why she doesn’t want her name published. It’s why she changed jobs a few months ago.

"My employment, my life at home, my children − the retaliation factor of Lord only knows what," she said. "When someone of that much power ...." her voice trailed off.

Woman No. 3 saw Winsett's May 27 resignation letter to Warrick County Bar Association members shortly after it was released. A female employee of Winsett’s – “a friend of a friend” – sent it to her.

Word gets around, she said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: After Warrick County judge resigns amid investigation, women speak up