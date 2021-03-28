Female Afghan student given chance to study for fully-funded masters degree at Oxford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camilla Tominey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriel College has teamed up with the Yalda Hakim Foundation in the initiative - David Levenson/Bloomberg
Oriel College has teamed up with the Yalda Hakim Foundation in the initiative - David Levenson/Bloomberg

A female student from war-torn Afghanistan is being offered the opportunity to study for a fully-funded masters degree at Oxford University in a world first.

Oriel College has teamed up with the Yalda Hakim Foundation to offer the one-year course to an Afghan woman who might otherwise be denied access to postgraduate study.

Almost two decades since the fall of the Taliban, Afghanistan remains one of the worst places in the world for girls to go to school and university. Attacks against female students and their teachers and professors continue. Eighty-five per cent of the 3.5 million children out of education in Afghanistan are girls.

Amid a spate of fatal shootings and the kidnapping of staff and students, universities in Afghanistan have to be protected by armed guards. Female students are often forced to lie to their families in order to attend because it is generally frowned upon for Afghan women to go on to higher education.

Ms Hakim, a Kabul-born journalist who has worked for BBC World News since 2012, has brokered the scholarship with Oriel to "offer one Afghan woman the opportunity for an educational experience free from the threat of violence, at one of the best universities in the world, where they can expand their knowledge and build networks that will help transform them into a leader for the future".

She told The Telegraph: "I've been back to the hospital where I was born and thought 'this could have been my life'. People look at me working at the BBC and see an Afghan woman who has made it. Yet the reality for a young woman living in Afghanistan today is that they are lucky if they can even get to university.

"We want to give this opportunity to a young Afghan woman who would never dream of walking the halls of Oriel, where so many great thinkers have walked."

Founded in 1326, Oriel's alumni include the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, the industrialist Cecil Rhodes and the Countdown presenter Rachel Riley. The college is currently deciding whether to remove a statue of Rhodes amid protests over his imperialist past.

Oriel's Provost, Lord Mendoza, said: "We are so delighted to be partnering with the Yalda Hakim Foundation on this scholarship, which will provide a fantastic opportunity for a young Afghan woman to benefit from all of the wonderful opportunities that study at Oxford provides.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the recipient into our lively postgraduate community and to supporting them in their educational endeavours."

The scholarship, for the 2022-23 academic year, will be offered on the basis of academic merit and potential to a student already studying at a university in Afghanistan. Nearly 70 per cent of postgraduate students at Oriel currently attend from one of more than 40 countries outside the UK.

Recommended Stories

  • COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

    A World Health Organization (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday. "Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach every participant’s full allocation up to May, accelerating thereafter," a UNICEF spokeswoman told Reuters in an email. UNICEF is the distributing partner of the programme, run with the GAVI vaccine alliance.

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • A Key West man evaded taxes on vacation rentals, investigators said. He’s now in jail.

    A Key West man repeatedly rented out three short-term vacation properties without paying taxes on the income and without having a transient rental license, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.

  • The CCP Is a Threat. Why Won’t the President Call It One?

    Top Biden administration officials have largely kept their promises to vigorously compete with China. Building on the Trump administration’s China policies, they’ve pressed Beijing on its horrific human-rights abuses, bolstered U.S. support for Taiwan using the previous administration’s framework, and built out the Quad of Pacific democracies. In addition to that, the Biden team’s own focus on multilateral action has started to yield some results: This week, they announced sanctions on Chinese officials, coordinated with the U.K, the EU, and Canada, to punish CCP officials for their role in the Uyghur genocide. But this flurry of activity has been joined, puzzlingly, with a deliberate effort to leave room for meetings such as last week’s rancorous U.S.-China summit in Alaska and President Biden’s decision to invite the CCP’s general secretary to a global climate summit. To hear Biden appraise the challenge posed by the CCP is to listen to a meandering description of his recent phone conversation with its general secretary Xi Jinping, as he did yesterday. “I made it clear to him again what I’ve told him in person on several occasions: that we’re not looking for confrontation, although we know there will be steep, steep competition.” No one wants a military conflict, but if calling out an authoritarian regime’s human-rights abuses and international bullying is anything, it is confrontation. In other words, the policies and statements of the president’s own administration belie a need to call the situation what it is, and not a sugarcoated version of the truth. The problem is not that officials have backed down from speaking out on the CCP’s transgressions. On a trip to Tokyo earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Beijing of using “coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea” in violation of international law. If that doesn’t put a fine enough point on matters, Blinken has accused the Party of genocide in Xinjiang and referred to Taiwan as a “country” (a notable use of the term for a top U.S. official) as the mainland continues its airborne harassment of the world’s only Chinese democracy. Blinken and Biden both have defined this contest as a fundamental battle between democracy and authoritarianism in the 21st century. Biden yesterday, in his answer about China but also speaking more broadly, said that “most of the scholars I dealt with at Penn agree with me around the country — that this is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” In their view, the competition with China is one of the most major aspects of this battle between two systems. It’s a jarring prognosis — and yet, their diplomacy has failed to meet the occasion that they describe by seeking cooperation where it cannot exist, and therefore downplaying the CCP’s threat to American interests. Blinken’s trip to Brussels this week is a prime example of this contradiction. The Biden-Blinken emphasis on collaboration with U.S. allies to counter the CCP has led to some more coordination, as this week’s sanctions announcements attest. But Blinken soon undercut that move with a speech to a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday: The United States won’t force our allies into a “us or them” choice with China. There’s no question that Beijing’s coercive behavior threatens our collective security and prosperity, and that it is actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share. But that doesn’t mean that countries can’t work with China where possible, for example, on challenges like climate change and health security. His remarks were all the more self-defeating because other parts of the speech contained a compelling explanation of why the U.S. and its allies must work together to confront Beijing. And if the Biden administration’s assertions — about the CCP’s drive to snuff out the democracy across the Taiwan strait, the Uyghur genocide, and the contest between democracy and autocracy — are to be taken seriously, competing effectively with Beijing requires that America’s allies shun the single greatest threat to the values on which the transatlantic relationship finds its premises. They do face a choice. And if the Anchorage summit demonstrated anything, it’s that Chinese diplomats are more interested in playing to a global audience whom they hope will discount America’s ability to lead in the world than in earnestly engaging on climate change and infectious-disease prevention. The meeting only succeeded in providing an opportunity for top CCP officials to reach that desired audience. Biden seems not to have recognized this yet, which is why he said yesterday that “I don’t criticize them for the goal” of becoming “the leading country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world.” He added, “That’s not going to happen on my watch.” But unless Biden and his team adopt more pointed rhetoric and dispense with the idea that their warnings about the CCP can reasonably be accompanied with cooperation on climate change and other issues, they will have trouble defending global democracy from the very authoritarian threat that they claim to recognize.

  • Pregnant mother, toddlers injured in MacArthur Causeway crash. MacArthur completely closed

    A crash involving small children and a pregnant woman near Palm Island led to the MacArthur Causeway closing its westbound lanes late Friday night, while the eastbound lanes were closed earlier in the evening due to spring break curfews and crowds on Miami Beach.

  • Federal Investigators Accuse Instagram Influencer 'Jay Mazini' Of Million-Dollar Bitcoin Scam

    U.S. federal authorities are accusing an Instagram user of defrauding followers for millions of dollars in Bitcoin. What Happened: The accusations are against Jegara Igbara, who investigators say used the social media handle “Jay Mazini." A press release put out last week by the Justice Department's U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York details the accusations and includes supporting statements from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service. Igbara allegedly defrauded his social media followers out of millions of dollars by promising to buy their Bitcoin “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value” and sending them fake screenshots of confirmed wire transfers. Igbara allegedly claimed that he was willing to pay above-market prices because the traditional Bitcoin exchanges were limiting how much Bitcoin he could purchase. Investigators say Igbara's Instagram account had nearly 1 million followers and he posted videos of himself handing out large amounts of cash to people as gifts. They say he also used his Twitter account to promote his scam. 'Buyer Beware': According to a press release from the U.S Department of Justice, Igbara never actually sent the money and stole at least $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin from victims. “Igbara used his immense social media popularity to dupe his followers into selling him Bitcoin,” said Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Court documents detailing the experiences of several victims revealed that one person transferred approximately 54 Bitcoin to Igbara. The person only received $500,000 in payments of the $2.56 million promised, according to the documents. Igbara is said to have provided multiple, varying explanations for the failure of the wire transfers to arrive. “Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” said Jonathan Larsen, an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service. Igbara is being held by authorities on state charges in New Jersey, and his social media accounts have been deleted. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTS.com Wants To Sell Domain Name For MillionControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Few US students ever repeat a grade but that could change due to COVID-19

    Will it take longer for students to graduate because of the pandemic? valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty ImagesWith in-person instruction becoming the exception rather than the norm, 54% of parents with school-age children expressed concern that their children could fall behind academically, according to a poll conducted over the summer of 2020. Initial projections from the Northwest Evaluation Association, which conducts research and creates commonly used standardized tests, suggest that these fears are well-grounded, especially for children from low-income families. Based on the association’s findings and my own research regarding academic achievement and socioeconomic status, I believe it’s likely, based on these early projections, that the widespread and rapid switch to remote schooling will have negative long-term academic consequences. One possibility is that the share of students who end up repeating at least one grade at some point could rise due to this unprecedented disruption. According to government data collected in 2018, only about 6% of U.S. students had to repeat a grade before graduating from high school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any potential effort to make students repeat a grade when they can’t demonstrate they have learned enough to advance to the next one would build on some recent precedents. Starting in 2001 with the No Child Left Behind Act, reading proficiency by third grade became one of the federal mandates for schools to receive designated streams of federal funding. This federal legislation, combined with research indicating that children who couldn’t yet read fared better when they repeated a grade, brought about a wave of state-level legislation. So far, a total of 16 states have enacted laws that prevent students from moving on from third grade until they are considered proficient on standardized reading tests. These state laws vary. Some states, like Florida, require students who aren’t reading well enough to repeat third grade altogether. Others, such as Minnesota, let children move onto fourth grade and provide them with supplemental reading assistance until they can read at what the state deems to be a third-grade level. In practice, students typically don’t repeat more than one grade. I consider it likely that the academic consequences of the extended period of remote learning that began in March 2020 will be unequal. These consequences are bound to fall more heavily on students who are growing up facing persistent economic hardship. The practice of making children who are struggling to learn how to read repeat third grade, however well-intentioned, can be risky. For example, students who repeat a grade can feel stigmatized and less motivated to learn. Therefore, I believe parents, educators and policymakers will all need to try to address the inevitable gaps in learning bound to arise from widespread remote learning during the pandemic. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pamela Davis-Kean, University of Michigan. Read more:3 ways to promote social skills in homebound kidsUntil teachers feel safe, widespread in-person K-12 schooling may prove impossible in USWith kids spending more waking hours on screens than ever, here’s what parents need to worry about Pamela Davis-Kean receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for Child Health and Development (NICHD).

  • U.S. envoy to Afghanistan heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict

    The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops in Afghanistan that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump. Biden's administration has sought to build international pressure on the Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.

  • Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

    The launch in India of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to be delayed to September, the Indian company's boss said on Saturday. Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of Serum, said in January that the vaccine, named Corovax, was expected to be launched by June. On Saturday Poonawalla said the trials of Corovax had kicked off in India, but did not say why the vaccine launch was delayed.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

    The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state. The signing is viewed as a crucial step in efforts by the power-sharing government headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reach accords with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflicts that left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead. Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many groups, including from the Western region of Darfur.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore wins with quickness, toughness

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 38 overall, the Rebels' electric but undersized slot receiver.

  • US questions legality of Bolivian arrests of ex-officials

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that there are questions about the legality of the arrests and urged Bolivia to release the detainees pending “an independent and transparent inquiry into human rights and due process concerns.” Blinken said the arrests threaten to undermine democracy in Bolivia, which held national elections in October.

  • Many history interpreters of color carry weight of racism

    Stephen Seals stood onstage waiting to be auctioned off. The scene, titled “What Holds the Future,” was Seals’ first scripted piece at Colonial Williamsburg, an immersive living-history museum in Williamsburg, Virginia, where costumed interpreters of history reenact scenes from the colonial past and portray figures from that period. As historic sites like Colonial Williamsburg are working to be more racially inclusive, many actor-interpreters of color say they appreciate the efforts.

  • Here are 5 things you can do at the newly opened Super Nintendo World theme park, from Mario Kart racing to riding Yoshi

    A Japanese theme park based around video games opened this week after months of delays. Here are Super Nintendo World's key highlights.

  • Brazil suspends deadline to analyze request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

    Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Sunday that it has suspended the deadline for analyzing a request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In a statement on its website, Anvisa said that Uniao Quimica, the company that will manufacture the shots in Brazil, did not present the necessary documentation. "Despite the suspension of the deadline, Anvisa continues to analyze other information presented by Uniao Quimica," it said in its statement.

  • 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe is reportedly recovering from a stroke. His wife claimed his drink may have been poisoned.

    The couple told TMZ an unknown individual approached them while they were on a date and claimed to know their favorite drink orders.

  • How Dennis Schroder's chase-down block changed Lakers' fate

    Dennis Schroder blocked a fastbreak layup by Cleveland's Darius Garland that changed the momentum to help the Lakers snap a four-game losing streak.

  • 'Be aware': The Pentagon's target list for extremist infiltrators — right and left

    An internal "training module" singles out a range of groups, ideologies and symbols seen as primary insider threats.