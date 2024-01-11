UPDATE: Female assault victim identified

Jan. 10—Authorities have identified the female victim in Tuesday's assault near North N Street and East Broadway.

In a press release Wednesday, Muskogee Police identified the female as 38-year-old Heather M. Crawford. She was transferred Tuesday to a Tulsa hospital and is in fair condition, according to the release.

The male victim, who was found dead at the scene, has not been identified.

Andrew Wade Davenport, 56, was arrested on Tuesday near G Street and Okmulgee Avenue in relation to the incident and is being held at Muskogee County/City Detention Center on complaints of first degree murder and aggravated assault and battery.