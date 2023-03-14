‘Female Basil Fawlty’ barrister disbarred after attacking staff at her Devon hotel

Shirley Bothroyd - APEX

A former barrister dubbed “the female Basil Fawlty” after she attacked staff while working as a hotelier on the English riviera has been kicked out of the legal profession.

Shirley Bothroyd, 64, worked as a human rights lawyer before she bought the 18-bedroom Bay Hotel in Teignmouth, Devon, for £1.5m in 2013.

Bothroyd grabbed her chef Pauline Cave from behind by her hair, pulled her to the floor and repeatedly slapped her face on June 25, 2017.

She also threw wine towards receptionist Hannah Glover, then her glass which missed her and smashed on the floor.

She also threw a pint glass containing Guinness, red wine and cranberry juice over a police officer.

Bothroyd had blamed her foul-mouthed rages at the hotel on her drinks being spiked.

She admitted assaulting Ms Cave and using abusive and threatening behaviour towards Ms Glover at Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court.

Bothroyd also attacked hotel manager Christian Holland, Stephen Fenton and bar worker Jay French.

The five-foot-tall lawyer was jailed for a total of 22 weeks and ordered to pay her victims a total of £300 in compensation in October 2017.

Further charges against her involving dumping rotten food waste and smashed bottles outside her hotel were earlier dropped.

Bothroyd then faced Exeter Crown Court the following year after she threatened to torch a neighbour's home in a bizarre argument about her pet lizard.

She became enraged when a hotel employee broke into her flat and removed the lizard which had been left alone while Bothroyd was away for three weeks.

Bothroyd was arrested after she was seen wearing a nightdress, drunk and shouting about her pet.

She was sentenced to a hospital order in September 2018.

Bothroyd, of Paignton, did not attend a hearing of the Bar Tribunal & Adjudication Service in central London and wrote a letter saying she wishes to resign from the profession in any event.

Rachael Gourley, for the Bar Standards Board (BSB), said: “There has been a very considerable period where Ms Bothroyd hasn’t engaged with the BSB and these proceedings.”

She was accused of behaving in a way likely to diminish the trust and confidence that the public places in a barrister; failing to report her conviction to the BSB and failing to cooperate with the regulator.

The charges were found proven and Bothroyd was disbarred on Monday for “repeated offences of violence and threats of harm that led to terms of imprisonment or a hospital order”.

Bothroyd was also ordered to pay £2,128 to the BSB in costs.

The Bay Hotel was closed by emergency services in July 2017 following several incidents, including the collapse of three ceilings and a fire in the penthouse suite.

Bothroyd had been dubbed the female Basil Fawlty on review websites because of her rude and drunken behaviour towards guests.

John Cleese plays the rude hotelier Basil Fawlty running Fawlty Towers in Torquay with his bossy wife Sybil, long-suffering chambermaid Polly and hapless Spanish waiter Manuel.