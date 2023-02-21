Female brawl in middle of highway ends with deputy being run down by car, NC cops say

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy had to be hospitalized after he was run down by a car while trying to break up a fistfight in the middle of a highway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened late Monday, Feb. 20, at the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway 16, about 25 miles northeast of Charlotte.

“The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two females fighting in the middle of the road,” the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

“During the altercation, one of the females got into a vehicle and sped away striking the officer. The deputy was transported to Atrium Health-Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries.”

The identity of the deputy and his condition have not been released.

Investigators say the driver of the car was arrested after being found at a home in Charlotte.

“She has been returned to Lincoln County where she is being interviewed in connection with the incident,” officials said. Her identity was not released.

