'Female Brew Crew' Teams Up To Fight Back Against Sexual Assault

NORTH FORK, NY — Women at nine North Fork breweries are collaborating to craft a beer for a cause on March 22 and 23 — helping to fight back against domestic violence and sexual assault.

This year marks the third time that The Lady Brewsters of the North Fork will collaborate to brew a new beer during Women's History Month and donate the proceeds to a Long Island charity.

In late 2019, Michelle Demetillo, former hospitality manager of North Fork Brewing and current production intern at Sloop Brewing, launched the vision. Before the pandemic hit in 2020, the "female brew crew first banded together to highlight their strength and ingenuity within a male-dominated industry. And thus, the Lady Brewsters of the North Fork was born," a release said.

Along with Demetillo this year, Catie Callaghan, cellar woman of Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., and Sheila Malone, tasting room and events manager at Long Ireland Beer Co., are leading the proverbial charge.

The annual charitable collaboration involves several women and female-identifying individuals from each venue in management, sales, marketing, hospitality, or production, the release said.

“It’s sometimes incredibly difficult to gain the proper respect in a male-dominated industry when you’re part of a marginalized community,” Demetillo said. “We are lucky enough to be supported within our North Fork bubble, but it’s not always the case in the beer scene. I’d love to see us change the preconceived notion of your normal beer drinker and your normal brewery employee. And I just really want us to be a force for good.”

While COVID presented obstacles and financial setbacks for businesses over the last couple of years, the "passionate collective" was determined to continue their collaboration into 2022 and was able to move forward due to a partnership with the Long Island Safer Bars Initiative, Demetillo said.

“As an initiative that focuses on preventing sexual violence in communities, we are always looking for ways in which we can partner with establishments in meaningful ways,” said Sarah Samson, project coordinator of Long Island Safer Bars. “[We have] been following the Lady Brewsters since their first charity launch in 2020. When the opportunity was presented for our initiative to help support them, we were excited to be able to do so."

Since March is Women's History Month, and April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Long Island Safer Bars is honored to work alongside The Lady Brewsters, Samson said.

"In a predominantly male dominated industry, the Lady Brewsters are using their talent to further equity in this work, and mobilizing communities to raise awareness. . . These women are leaders in their work, and true advocates for women in the industry," she said.

“This collaboration has become something I look forward to all year and has brought me such valuable experience,” Malone added. "We are able to reconnect, showcase our strengths and highlight what we, as women, can bring to the table.”

Planned for release on April 9, the team is brewing up a blackberry lime IPA with pink peppercorn called “Give Me A Smile” at übergeek Brewing Co. of Riverhead.

The 2022 collaboration includes Eastern Front Brewing Co., Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Jamesport Farm Brewery, Long Ireland Beer Co., North Fork Brewing Co., Peconic County Brewing Co., Tradewinds Brewing Co., Twin Forks Beer Co., and übergeek Brewing Co.

Proceeds from beer sales at all participating breweries and their correlating events in April will benefit The Retreat, a domestic violence organization in East Hampton that provides a wide array of direct services, including a crisis hotline, a domestic violence shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, and prevention education.

The flavor profile for this year’s brew was developed by Callaghan, Demetillo and Malone; the recipe was fully crafted by Callaghan, alongside Rob Raffa, owner and head brewer of übergeek Brewing, and the production team at Greenport Harbor Brewing, the release said.

“Brewed with blackberry and lime, this IPA has a bright enjoyable fruitiness with a back note of pink peppercorn for a subtle floral kick,” Callaghan said.

The Lady Brewsters have teamed up with artist Meagan Rose Dowling of Wild Rose Shop & Studio who feels “so lucky to work besides the badass women of Lady Brewsters on this beer benefitting such an important charity.”

“With this brew supporting a safe space for sexual assault and domestic abuse victims, we decided to keep this design uplifting with a little tongue in cheek, playing on the famous sexist line most women have to deal with on a daily basis," Dowling explained. "As someone who has experienced and knows many women who have experienced some sort of sexual abuse, assault or harassment, I am honored to be a part of something that will benefit women in need of help.”

“Give Me A Smile” will be released on April 9 at all participating breweries with $2 donated to The Retreat with every draft pour. Packaged 4-packs will be sold for $17 with a $1 donation from each to-go sale. To find out about this collaboration and upcoming events, click here





This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch