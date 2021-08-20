Female Couple Shot to Death at Utah Campsite

Victims

Police in Utah have launched a homicide investigation in the deaths of a married female couple shot to death Wednesday at a campsite in Grand County.

The victims were Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, and Kylen Carrol Schulte, 24, who had lived in Moab, Utah, Salt Lake City TV station KSL reports.

The women were last seen at a tavern in Moab Saturday night, and they had called friends that night saying they were worried about “a weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out,” according to social media posts. They were planning to move to a different campsite.

“We are currently following up with any and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people to come forward with information,” said a statement from the Grand County sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s personnel believe there is “no current danger to the public,” the statement added.

Several friends are posting fond remembrances of the couple on social media. “Kylen Schulte would always comment about how beautiful the flowers were in front of the restaurant,” one wrote on Facebook. “She asked a few weeks ago to pick a few for her wife. They were truly in love and spread so much joy around them. I'm so sorry this happened to them. Both were absolutely amazing souls.”

Schulte’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to have her buried next to her brother, Mackeon Daniel Schulte, in Billings, Mont. Her brother was fatally shot by a friend in 2015 at age 15. The campaign has exceeded its goal, and the funds will be shared with Turner’s family, according to the GoFundMe page.