Female critical after shooting in Ardmore

Jan. 5—A female was in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck in Ardmore early Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County authorities.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 28000 block of Lambert Road and discovered an injured female bleeding from the neck.

Deputy Chad Mitchell assisted the victim until emergency medical services workers arrived. The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred when family members attempted to remove a weapon from a suicidal individual. During the attempt, a single shot was fired and struck the female family member.

No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.

