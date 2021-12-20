A double shooting Sunday afternoon near the border of East and West Price Hill left a female dead and a male hospitalized, police said.

Cincinnati officers were called the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said the female victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle and died later Sunday.

The male victim is expected to survive, police said.

The ages and names of the victims have not been released.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Female dead, male hospitalized after double shooting on Glenway Avenue