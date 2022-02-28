Female dies when hit by car early Sunday morning in College Park, police say

A female died after being hit by a car in College Park early Sunday morning, police said.

Maryland State Police said that just before 5 a.m., they responded to a call for a pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue just before Queen Anne Avenue. Troopers found the victim lying on the ground. She died at the scene, police said.

The female has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

Police said the driver of the car, Danielle Evans, 24, of Laurel, stayed on the scene and reported no injuries. Troopers said there is no indication that the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs. No charges have been filed, though police said once the investigation is completed, troopers will review the case with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges are warranted.