Female driver arrested on DUI charges after 50-year-old Lompoc woman struck by vehicle

May 26—A female driver was arrested on DUI and manslaughter charges Monday following an incident in which a 50-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the alley between J and K streets in Lompoc.

Officers were dispatched to the collision's location at about 10 p.m. and located Shirley Cavazos Juarez who had apparently been struck by a vehicle, according to Lompoc Police Lt. Agustin Arias.

Arias said that officers located the vehicle that allegedly struck Juarez at the scene, although they could not locate the driver, identified as 27-year-old Miriam Vela-Estrada.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Vela-Estrade drove recklessly down the alleyway, lost control of her vehicle, struck a fence and ruptured gas lines before colliding with Juarez and her vehicle, according to Arias.

Vela-Estrada was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, DUI causing great bodily injury or death, and gross vehicular manslaughter. She was booked into the Lompoc Jail with no bail amount listed.

Detectives are asking anyone from the 200 to 400 blocks of the alleyway to contact Lompoc Police if they have any surveillance footage of the incident, according to Arias. Anyone with information or who wishes to share footage can contact the department at 805-736-2341.