Female entrepreneurs are important to this Peoria shopping center

As we celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month, I am writing to proudly spotlight the incredible female-owned and operated businesses that are flourishing at the Metro Centre, within the vibrant heart of our city.

As part of the Metro Centre family for over 16 years, I have had the privilege of witnessing the remarkable contributions of these women entrepreneurs, and I believe it's high time to recognize and celebrate their achievements.

Metro Centre has always been a home to Peoria's small businesses, but what truly stands out is that today, an impressive 40% of our merchants are female-owned and operated. These women are at the forefront of innovation and determination, and their businesses are not only thriving but also making a significant impact on our local community.

Sweet dreams: How one woman came to operate this Peoria chocolate shop

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Each day, these women entrepreneurs bring their unique visions to life, contributing to the vibrancy and diversity of Metro Centre. From boutiques that offer the latest trends to restaurants serving delicious treats, these businesses enrich our shopping and dining experience while creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone who visits.

What makes these female entrepreneurs stand out is not just their commitment to their businesses but also their role as role models for aspiring businesswomen. Their determination and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to others who dream of turning their passions into successful ventures. Through their hard work and perseverance, they are breaking barriers and forging new paths in the world of entrepreneurship. We look forward to many other female owned businesses putting down roots at Metro Centre in our future.

I encourage the people of Peoria to support and celebrate these remarkable women-owned businesses at Metro Centre. By choosing to shop and dine at their establishments, we can play a significant role in their ongoing success. In doing so, we not only celebrate their accomplishments but also contribute to a more equitable local economy.

As the social media manager at Metro Centre, I am committed to sharing the stories and achievements of these inspiring women across our social media channels and beyond. Their journeys are a testament to the power of determination and innovation, and we hope their stories will inspire others to follow their entrepreneurial dreams.

More: 'I want people to shop local': Why this Peoria institution waited for its grand reopening

I applaud the women who have chosen Metro Centre as the place to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Together, let's continue to support and celebrate their successes, making Metro Centre and Peoria a beacon of inspiration and progress.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria shopping center celebrates innovative, entrepreneurial women