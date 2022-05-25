Female ex-officers win $1M bias verdict against Philadelphia

Two former police officers whose gender discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit led Philadelphia’s police commissioner to resign won a $1 million verdict against the city.

The federal jury in its verdict Tuesday found that Cpl. Audra McCowan and Patrol Officer Jennifer Allen endured a hostile work environment.

The jury also agreed they were put in undesirable jobs after they complained about sexual harassment.

McCowan alleged the inaction stemmed from her previous romantic relationship with then-Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross resigned when the allegation surfaced in 2019 but said he had never retaliated against anyone.

The city had no immediate comment on Tuesday’s verdict.

